Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatens to end electricity exports to US if Trump imposes more tariffs

'If the Trump administration follows through on any more tariffs we will immediately apply a 25 percent surcharge on the electricity we export,' Doug Ford told reporters. 'We will not hesitate to shut off their power.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has threatened to shut down electricity exports to America if the U.S. piles on more tariffs.

During a March 4 press conference, Ford revealed that Ontario began considering ending electricity exports to the United States just hours after President Donald Trump’s promised 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods went into effect.

“If the Trump administration follows through on any more tariffs we will immediately apply a 25 percent surcharge on the electricity we export,” Ford told reporters. “We will not hesitate to shut off their power.”

“At what point does that happen?” asked a reporter.

“This is going to be a long battle,” Ford replied.

Currently, Ontario is America’s largest English-speaking trading partner. If the province were a country, it would be the United States’ third largest trading partner after Mexico and China, according to the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Additionally, Ontario supplies 85% of the hydroelectricity (electricity generated from hydropower) imported by the United States, according to Canada Energy Regulator data. Canada also provides 60% of crude oil and 99% of natural gas imported by the United States.

RELATED: Poilievre, Ford vow to fight back against Trump’s tariffs on Canada

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Canadian electricity “exports are worth $4.3 billion annually, almost three times what Canada imports seasonally from U.S. plants in the North American power grid.”

In addition to his threat to withhold electricity, Ford announced direct action he has already taken in response to the tariffs: endingthe province’s contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet provider project. The premier also announced the immediate banning of all U.S. companies from Ontario government contracts.

In his statement, Ford addressed Washington directly.

“You underestimate Canadians; you are making a massive mistake,” he said. “We are resilient, we are proud, and we are strong.”

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre responded to Trump’s tariffs, saying, “At 12 a.m., President Trump stabbed America’s best friend in the back.”

He added: “My message to the president is this: Canada will fight back.”

Poilievre also took the time to address concerned Canadians, especially those in the agricultural, manufacturing, and automotive industries who are most likely to be most impacted by the imposition of Trump’s tariffs.

Poilievre also argued that much of the hurt Canadians will experience as a consequence of the tariffs are the fault of outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Leader of the Opposition pointed to the already massive increase in housing and food costs during Trudeau’s tenure.

Last week Doug Ford, the leader of the Conservative Party of Ontario, won a third term as the premier of Ontario, after a snap election he called in response to Donald Trump’s aggressive stance towards Canada.

RELATED: Doug Ford’s Conservatives win Ontario snap election

Share











