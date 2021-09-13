Ontario gov’t polls citizens on support for removing COVID-19 nonconformists from their homes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief pollster also asked citizens if they back ‘jailing those who spread disinformation about COVID-19.'

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief pollster recently asked Ontarians a series of questions about COVID-19 measures, including whether or not they would support the Ford government jailing, detaining, fining, and monitoring those dissenting from the mainstream COVID-19 narrative.

The screenshots from Campaign Research of the polling questions, which were distributed widely by Independent Provincial Member of Parliament (MPP) Randy Hiller, were initially leaked to No More Lockdowns Canada, an organization fighting against the tyrannical measures imposed on Canadians since the start of the COVID-19 “pandemic.”

One of the questions asked Ontarians if they “support or oppose the government suspending civil liberties and rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for the duration of the pandemic?”

Another question asked Ontarians if they “support or oppose police being authorized to establish pedestrian check points” and “vehicle check points” in an effort to “enforce compliance with COVID-19 measures?”

One of the more shocking questions was asking citizens if they “support police and health officials being authorized to separate” people by “removing [them] from [their] homes and housing them somewhere else?” with a follow-up question asking Ontarians if they “support or oppose fining or jailing those who spread disinformation about COVID-19?”

According to the poll, examples of “disinformation” include “questioning the existence or seriousness of COVID-19″ and saying COVID-19 is “just the flu.”

Hillier, who sent out the screenshots he received from the No More Lockdowns whistleblower, also included his thoughts and feelings about the province’s newfound line of inquiry.

“Reading these were absolutely terrifying. Suspending civil rights and liberties? Vehicle and pedestrian checkpoints? Police removing people from their homes? Jailing and fining those who hold dissenting opinions?” Hillier said.

“These are very serious and concerning questions the government is asking,” he added.

Hillier, who has supported open and honest debate about COVID-19 measures and was even criminally charged for hosting a protest against them, also expressed frustration with the media and politicians, who continue to refuse to engage with anyone who holds views that diverge, even in marginal ways, from official government opinion.

“The media and politicians have cast the narratives in the extremes; on one side you are either a denier or conspiracy theorist or you fall in the other category of virtuous and selfless. There is no middle ground, there is in fact, no discussion, even though public policy demands debate and discussion in a free and democratic society,” he stated.

A recent example of the “no discussion” phenomenon was when Maxime Bernier, federal leader of the People’s Party of Canada, whose party has vowed to end draconian COVID-19 measures, was prohibited from participating in the federal leaders’ debates.

Not long after Bernier was barred from the debates, Rebel News had their “accreditation” stripped by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s debate commission, leaving the conservative news organization banned from access to the debates as well.

Rebel News eventually won in court and had their accreditation reinstated, allowing them access to the debates and proving that the right each Canadian possess to be treated equally and without discrimination, under the law still applies.

According to constitutional lawyer Rocco Galati, all of the COVID-19-inspired measures, including but not limited to lockdowns, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, masking, and limits on gatherings, violate Section 2, Section 7, and Section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms:

Section 2: Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: freedom of religion, expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

Section 7: Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.

Section 15 (1): Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination.

In his call to action in response to the poll, Hillier told the public:

“If this bothers you [the type of questions asked in the poll], if you are concerned about the direction we’re headed, then please consider the following:

If you live outside my riding with a PC [Progressive Conservative] MPP, send them these screenshots, if you are a constituent, consider reaching out to the Premier and ask: ‘Why is your government contemplating removing my rights and liberties? Why is your government talking about forcefully removing citizens from their home and setting up Soviet-style checkpoints?’ Ask via email, phone, letter, and social media. If you share on social media, be sure to share with me and the press.”

