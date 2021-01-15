Ontario premier kicks MPP out of party for saying ‘lockdowns aren’t working’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

YORK, Ontario, January 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – An Ontario MPP who said publicly that COVID-19 lockdown measures are “killing lives instead of saving lives” was swiftly kicked out of his party caucus by Premier Doug Ford.

“The Lockdowns aren’t working. They are killing lives instead of saving lives. I plead with you to accept this reality and end the Lockdown. I wrote this letter with my greatest respect to you and our colleagues,” wrote York Centre MPP Roman Baber in a letter titled “the lockdown is deadlier than COVID,” addressed to Ford, and dated January 15.

Baber’s letter to Ford was posted publicly on his Twitter page today. In his letter, Baber stated, “The medicine is killing the patient,” and the “lockdown isn’t working.”

“It’s causing an avalanche of suicides, overdoses, bankruptcies, divorces and takes an immense toll on our children. Dozens of leading doctors implored you to end the lockdowns. Dozens of leading doctors implored you to end the Lockdown,” wrote Baber.

Baber’s letter quickly resulted in Ford booting him from the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party (PC). He also HAS been banned from ever running again for office as a member of the Ontario PC Party.

In a statement sent out today, Ford said Baber’s comments “are irresponsible” and that Baber was spreading “misinformation” and putting “people’s lives at risk.”

“I will not jeopardize a single Ontarian’s life by ignoring public health advice,” said Ford in a statement regarding Baber.

“There is no room for political ideology in our fight against COVID-19. Rather, our response has been and will always be driven by evidence and data. Furthermore, Mr. Baber has put himself ahead of his PC caucus team, who have worked around the clock for months to support and protect the people of Ontario through this public health crisis.”

Baber confirmed in a tweet today that Ford booted him from the PC party.

He wrote on Twitter that he “was removed from the @OntarioPCParty caucus.”

“It's a regretful decision since many colleagues agree with me, incl @fordnation in large part. I don't regret speaking out for millions of lives & livelihoods decimated by Public Health, I serve the public,” tweeted Baber.

“The Lockdown is grounded in false public health narrative, poor planning & bad data. While Doug only cares about re-election, Lockdowns are killing more than saving. I couldn't watch the suffering anymore. I hope I encouraged other professionals to speak out. #onpoli.”

Baber’s letter was met with praise from independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who on Twitter said he was “Proud of @Roman_Baber for speaking out- although the cost is expulsion. As leaders we must speak honestly.”

Jack Fonseca, Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) director of political operations, posted on Twitter to thank Baber as well.

“Thank you MPP @Roman_Baber for calling out the draconian lockdowns that are killing and deteriorating the health of more Ontarians than they're helping - by far. My esteem of you has just grown immensely. Consider joining the @NewBlueON Party. #cdnpoli,” tweeted Fonseca.

Ontario Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, who has been very critical of COVID lockdowns and the Ford government, thanked Baber for his letter.

“ThankU MPP @Roman_Baber. We need more MPPs across all party lines to demand Premier @fordnation stop inflicting horrific harms,” tweeted Kaur Gill.

Recently, Dr. Gil Nimni, a York, Ontario emergency room (ER) physician, said lockdowns that send people into “financial ruin” are not the “answer” to the COVID-19 crisis and that he shakes “his head” at his co-workers who go on social media “ranting” about a full emergency room.

In his letter to Ford, Baber stated that the number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs is less than one person for each of the provinces 492 hospitals.

“COVID is real, but the fear of COVID is exaggerated,” he said. “While every death is tragic, after 10 months we learned that COVID is not nearly as deadly as first thought — it has a 99.98 percent infection survival rate,” wrote Baber.

Baber’s letter is well written and includes citations that he claims show lockdowns that have been in place since “Thanksgiving” have not resulted in success and are “objectively deadlier than Covid.”

Baber lists as examples a coming “tsunami of cancer,” current and future high overdoes rates, mental health decline, and “Tens of thousands of businesses shut down. The unemployment rate is near double & 320,000 people have not regained work.”

“The Government is criminalizing normal human behaviour and putting law abiding Ontarians in legal jeopardy. Public Health can’t change human behaviour,” wrote Baber.

In his letter, Baber made a plea to Ford to think about the state of the mental health of kids, saying the lockdown is having “catastrophic effects on Ontario’s children.”

“Constituents tell me that their children developed anxiety. We are scaring children even though they are 100 percent safe. The Government should also follow SickKids advice against masking kids at school. The crisis is in LTC homes, not schools,” wrote Baber.

“Premier, we should stop scaring children. This generation of kids will grow up with an anxiety disorder and will be afraid of normal life. Kids need to be kids again, back in school with their friends. They should not believe that coming close to another child may result in someone’s death. It’s false and unwarranted.”

Ford announced a province-wide lockdown that began December 26. On Thursday, Ontario introduced a stay-at-home order that has effectively placed the province under a state of near-total lockdown.

All people are required to stay home unless they are out to purchase food or for other essential purposes, such as outdoor exercise or going to visit a health care facility.

The new rules came into effect Thursday and ordered all non-essential stores to be closed by 8 p.m.

Ontario’s stay-at-home order has many exemptions that allow one to leave their place of residence, including to obtain or provide childcare, as well as to shop for food or essential items, including ones “that are necessary for the health or safety of an individual.”

