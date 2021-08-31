Ontario COVID ‘vaccine’ passport on hold after Premier rejects proposal: reports

Sources told Globe and Mail reporter Laura Stone that the proposed plan was 'so far-reaching' that Ford said 'no'.

TORONTO, ON (LifeSiteNews) – Ontario’s province-wide COVID-19 passport has been put on hold for now.

According to media reports this morning, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford allegedly said “no” to what was proposed to him and his cabinet regarding the proof of vaccination system late Monday.

Multiple media outlets over the past few days have reported that Ford was scheduled to unveil an Ontario-based vaccine certificate system today.

Globe and Mail reporter Laura Stone wrote this morning that, according to sources, the vaccine passport was deemed “so far-reaching” that Ford said “no” to the proposed plans.

She added that that her sources said it is likely the coming vaccine passport will be more of a guidance system than one mandated by law.

According to media reports, Ontario’s vaccine passport would require people visiting non-essential businesses and public settings to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed to enter facilities.

CTV News this morning reported that some of Ford’s cabinet ministers were, like him, not happy with what was presented to them Monday regarding the vaccine passport. Cabinet subsequently did not give their full approval to the vaccine passport after meeting Monday night for two hours, said CTV.

A CBC news report said that a person from Ford’s office confirmed that no details about the vaccine passport will be made at this time but could come later in the week.

Should today’s reports regarding Ford’s apparent disapproval with a full-fledged province-wide mandatory proof of vaccination system prove to be accurate, they would be consistent with what Ford said in July about vaccine passports.

In July, Ford said he was against vaccine passports.

“The answer is no. We aren’t going to do it; we aren’t going to have a split society,” Ford said then.

Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber, who was booted from the Progressive Conservative Party by Ford for opposing COVID lockdowns, wrote on Twitter today that “Doug Ford is contemplating a U-turn on his flip flop.”

“Hopefully the pollsters told him that this approach isn’t working out for @JustinTrudeau,” added Baber.

Over the past few days, Ford has been pressured by Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, and the Ontario Hospital Association to bring in a province-wide COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Ford has also been hectored by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who, while campaigning for the September 20 federal election last Friday, told Ford that he needed to “step up” in creating an Ontario vaccine passport.

This earned a rebuke from Ford’s office, who said the province already has the “most cautious reopening plan” along with “far-ranging mandatory vaccination policies for high-risk settings.”

Trudeau said Friday that if re-elected he would create a $1 billion COVID-19 vaccine passport fund for provinces to access.

Currently, anyone in Ontario who has had COVID-19 jabs can either download proof of vaccination or obtain a printed version.

There are two Canadian provinces with vaccine passports in effect, Manitoba, and Quebec, with British Columbia implementing one starting September 13.

The potential Ontario COVID-19 vaccine passport has already been met with a strong online backlash from local businesses.

A Facebook group called “Ontario Businesses Against Health Pass” was created only late last week and already has nearly 62,000 members, gaining over 10,000 followers since Monday.

The group says it will serve as a landing place where people can “compile a list of businesses that believe a health passport in Ontario is unconstitutional.”

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) says that vaccine passports and COVID-19 jab mandates “crosses a bright line.”

Also, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has stated that COVID-19 jab mandates along with vaccine passports will create a segregation of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

To make your views respectfully known, contacts:

Premier Doug Ford

Room 281

Legislative Building, Queen’s Park

Toronto, ON M7A 1A1

Phone: 416-325-1941

Email: [email protected]

Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament via the Ontario MPP Contact information page .

