Ontario requiring school boards to host vaccination clinics ‘in schools and nearby locations’

ONTARIO (LifeSiteNews) – School boards in Ontario will be forced to run vaccination clinics before and during the upcoming school year, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Monday.
“By making vaccines more accessible, and with a cautious reopening in September following the expert advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, we will further bolster our fight against COVID-19 and variants,” Lecce said, according to the Toronto Star.
As reported by the CBC, the COVID-19 vaccinations are not yet approved for children under 12, and within the ages of 12-17, “only” 55% of children are “fully vaccinated.” According to the CBC, this is the lowest percentage out of any age group.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, is backing the decision by the Ontario government. “This is crucially important for their mental, physical and social well-being,” he said.
“Having vaccination clinics at our schools will make it more convenient for students to receive their vaccine in a familiar and comfortable environment and will help to ensure a safe and sustained reopening of our schools,” he continued.
The province said vaccinations will only be given after receiving “informed consent” from the student, and only if the student has “the capability to make this decision.”
People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus.
But, everyone should agree on this point:
No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians.
Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.
The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.
And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.
Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination.
Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.
And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral.
However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business.
But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated
COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids
Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months
Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians
US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue
** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines.
*** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
In July, LifeSite reported that America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of eminent doctors and scientists, released an expert statement regarding the vaccination of children against COVID-19.
“Vaccination of adolescents for COVID-19 is unnecessary, claims demonstrating efficacy are misleading, and the safety profiles are catastrophic,” reported the team of experts.
On July 16, LifeSite also reported on the suspension of Dr. Francis Christian, a clinical professor of general surgery at the University of Saskatchewan and a practicing surgeon in Saskatoon, for coming out in opposition to the vaccination of children against COVID-19.
“In order to qualify for ‘emergency use authorization’ there must be an emergency,” said Christian.
“Covid does not pose a threat to our kids. The risk of them dying of Covid is less than 0.003% – this is even less than the risk of them dying of the flu. There is no emergency in children,” he continued.
Christian went on to note that vaccines have already caused “serious medical problems for kids” worldwide, including “a real and significantly increased risk” of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart.
This new vaccine clinic directive from Ontario is coming down around the same time Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot addressed mandatory vaccinations for all healthcare and education workers in the province.
Mandatory vaccination for health and education workers “is something that we are taking a look at provincially and there is going to be further information coming forward to you on this issue very shortly,” Elliott said at a municipal leaders’ conference.
Premier Doug Ford had previously rejected the idea of mandating vaccinations for these workers, but has since said, “We’re not done with COVID yet. This is a virus that will exploit any opportunity, any weakness in the system to mutate and become even more lethal,” Ford continued.
“COVID will be something we live with for a while longer, we must always stay prepared.”
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.