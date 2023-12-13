Ontario school allegedly shows students vile anti-Catholic video of ‘priest’ abusing ‘Mother Earth’

The disturbing video, which depicts a cassocked 'priest' assaulting a scantily-clad woman representing 'Mother Earth,' was blasted by student activist Josh Alexander who wrote on social media: 'Why is this conduct ok but Christianity isn't?'

DOUGLAS, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — An Ontario high school reportedly played a disturbing anti-Catholic video for students which depicted a “priest” abusing “Mother Earth” – with “Mother Earth” being portrayed by a scantily-clad woman.

On December 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) showed students at Opeongo High School in Douglas, Ontario, a short film titled “The Sickness: Earth,” according to student activist Josh Alexander.

“On Friday the @RCDSB at Opeongo high school played this video for the entire school to see,” Alexander posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My little brother was recently suspended from the same high school for wearing my ‘Save Canada’ hat.”

VIEWER DISCRETION:

On Friday the @RCDSB at Opeongo high school played this video for the entire school to see.

My little brother was recently suspended from the same high school for wearing my Save Canada hat.

The woman shown here is an employee of the rcdsb.

More on my profile. pic.twitter.com/Gm0LlBiY4M — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) December 12, 2023

The video, published by the National Arts Centre (NAC) Indigenous Theatre, depicts a scantily-clad indigenous woman burning incense outside a presumably Catholic church. She is then approached by a person depicting a cassocked priest holding a rosary. The video shows the so-called priest assaulting the woman and tearing off her indigenous necklace.

The film ends with the faux priest forcing the woman to hold a crucifix while throwing away the pair of baby moccasins she was holding.

It’s unclear why the video was shown to students, especially considering it has a warning notice that it contains “mature themes” and “disturbing content.” LifeSiteNews contacted RCDSB to question why the film was shown but has not received a response by time of publication.

The film’s artistic director, choreographer, and dancer Josée Bourgeois wrote that the video expresses “what I feel inside when I allow my spirit to tell a story about this land.”

“I feel the darkness, the secrets and the sickness in the earth,” she continued. “Trauma embeds itself in our bodies’ tissue and deep into the earth when we don’t nurture it back to health. This film and dance offering is an exploration of that dark energy and truth. The energy that resides in some territories is seeping to the surface, screaming to be heard.”

“As a dancer and storyteller, I want to open the conversation a little bit more about what we can truly carry inside,” Bourgeois added.

Bourgeois, an Algonquin First Nations artist, works as the Indigenous Student Graduation Coach at the RCDSB, and according to a video interview published by Alexander, has publicly promoted the use of marijuana.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to quit smoking joints,” Bourgeois can be seen saying in the video.

“This individual is currently employed at the @rcdsb while my parents were put off and my little brother was suspended in the same board,” Alexander wrote on X.

Viewer Discretion:

This individual is currently employed at the @rcdsb while my parents were put off and my little brother was suspended in the same board.

She flaunted her scantily clad body to the entire school in a presentation.

Why is this conduct ok but Christianity isn’t? pic.twitter.com/q82pWIZB3u — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) December 12, 2023

“She flaunted her scantily clad body to the entire school in a presentation. Why is this conduct ok but Christianity isn’t?” Alexander added.

RELATED

Josh Alexander says his parents have been suspended from their Ontario school board jobs

Share











