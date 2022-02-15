Ontario still plans to roll out Digital ID, even after scrapping vaccine passports

Ontario’s reference to the COVID-19 situation as the impetus for restructuring society echoes the statements of the Chairman of the World Economic Forum and his organization’s globalist 'Great Reset' agenda.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — The province of Ontario is still gearing up to launch a robust Digital ID system in “the coming months,” even after Premier Doug Ford announced that he will be axing the QR-code vaccine passport system.

The official Ontario government’s website still boasts about the upcoming arrival of the “voluntary” Digital identification system being launched in the province.

“Digital ID (identification) is an electronic version of trusted government ID that provides better safety, more security and stronger privacy than physical ID cards or documents,” reads the Ontario website, notifying residents the system will be unveiled in the coming months. “It can be securely stored in a digital wallet app for smartphones and other digital devices (like tablets or computers) and will let people and businesses prove who they are both online and in person.”

Calling the upcoming “digital ID” system “the foundation” that will “enable easier access to online services and make Ontario one of the world’s most digitally advanced jurisdictions,” the government states that this new system will allow more “businesses that require customer identification” to “move their services online,” furthering society’s transition from real life into the centralized digital realm.

According to Ontario, “The pandemic has also taught us that contactless in-person service options (such as tap-to-pay instead of entering a PIN on a terminal) can help keep us safe,” while mentioning that the system will also be used to “open a bank account” and “access and use vaccination records.”

The digital ID is part of the province’s larger goal of “Building a Digital Ontario,” which seeks to create “a world-leading digital economy that puts people first and delivers a more prosperous future for everyone.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made our province’s ability to harness technology more urgent than ever,” explains the government on the “Building a Digital Ontario” webpage. “With the people of Ontario increasingly using online services, for example to renew driver’s licences and health cards, strong digital security and robust data management must be crucial priorities — for individuals, communities, businesses, and government.”

Ontario’s reference to the COVID-19 situation as the impetus for restructuring society echoes the statements of the Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab, and his organization’s globalist “Great Reset” agenda.

In fact, many have been skeptical of the COVID-19 measures and the coronavirus narrative more broadly, precisely because of the WEF’s Great Reset initiative, in which the group openly credits the COVID-19 “pandemic” as a great opportunity for putting them in an advantageous position to march toward their global revolutionary goals.

“COVID-19 lockdowns may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying. There is good reason to worry: a sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s. But while this outcome is likely, it is not unavoidable,” Schwab wrote in June 2020.

But “one silver lining of the pandemic is that it has shown how quickly we can make radical changes to our lifestyles. Almost instantly, the crisis forced businesses and individuals to abandon practices long claimed to be essential, from frequent air travel to working in an office,” added the economist.

The Great Reset is a radical plan designed by global elites that “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy” and establish a New World Order that seems to closely emulate many aspects of the Chinese Social Credit System. The WEF openly meets once a year in Davos, Switzerland.

“To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism,” stressed Schwab.

Share











