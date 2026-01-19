Ontario teacher canceled for opposing LGBT agenda settles defamation case with school board

Carolyn Burjoski settled her multi-year defamation lawsuit against the Waterloo Region District School Board after being silenced for raising concerns over pro-trans books in school libraries.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ontario teacher Carolyn Burjoski, who was cancelled for questioning the LGBT agenda, has settled her defamation case with the school board involved.

In a January 17 update on her website, Burjoski revealed that her lawsuit against the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB) has been settled, years after she filed the suit for being silenced and publicly accosted for sounding the alarm over pro-LGBT books being available to young students.

“Four years ago today, at a school board meeting, I raised concerns about a library book that downplays serious medical interventions on children who identify as transgender,” she revealed.

“I was kicked out of the meeting, removed from my classroom, threatened with disciplinary action, and accused of transphobia,” Burjoski continued.

“I launched a defamation lawsuit against the Board,” she declared, adding, “The lawsuit has now been settled. This chapter is finally closed.”

Burjoski did not disclosed details regarding the settlement of her $1.7 million defamation suit. However, she has been in and out of court for the past four years since she was removed from the board meeting because she exposed the dangers of LGBT books in school libraries.

According to court documents, during her presentation, Burjoski revealed that some of the books made it “seem simple or even cool to take puberty blockers and opposite sex hormones.”

Other problematic books included one about a 12-year-old who allegedly found happiness after undergoing a “gender transition.” Another described a grade 3 student believing that he was “asexual” because he was “not thinking about naked girls.”

The 10-minute presentation was shut down after only four minutes, as trustees claimed that she may be violating human rights legislation.

Following the meeting, Burjoski was expelled from the classroom, despite having been a teacher in the region for 20 years. The board also began an investigation, as chair Scott Piatkowski later told media that Burjoski’s comments were “transphobic.”

She later suffered a breakdown from the ordeal and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Now, Burjoski has become a pro-family activist, working to expose the dangers of the LGBT ideology being spread in Canadian schools.

After years of fighting for reform within the school system, Burjoski said that “a system like this cannot be repaired from within. That is why I have come to believe that the meaningful change will require parents to reclaim their rightful role as their child’s primary educator, whether by removing their children from public schools, demanding transparency, or building alternative institutions.”

“From that foundation – family, home, community, and the pursuit of truth – the next generation can grow up into adulthood with a healthy body, a healthy mind, healthy friendships and an open future,” she declared.

Indeed, recently, Canadian schools have been exposed for promoting LGBT propaganda to children while keeping it secret from parents at home.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, in October, a Toronto-area school was exposed for pushing LGBT propaganda on third graders, including lessons on how to “get into drag.”

Additionally, earlier the same month, a British Columbia school was accused of secretly “gender transitioning” an eight-year-old boy without parental knowledge or consent.

Ontario schools have been exposed for pushing the LGBT agenda on children, with some even going as far as to socially “gender transition” children without parental knowledge or consent.

In 2024, LifeSiteNews reported that Ontario parents were outraged after learning that public schools did not ask for parental consent before socially “gender transitioning” their children, resulting in child-parent relationships being torn apart.

Many Ontario school boards, including the York Region District School Board, Thames Valley District School Board, and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, have policies requiring a student’s permission before parents can be informed of their child’s “gender transition.”

Despite the claims of LGBT activists, a significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures, including “reassignment” surgery, fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

