Ontario teacher pressured to surrender license for challenging gender ideology online

Former Ottawa teacher Amy McKay is refusing to give up her teaching license after the Ontario College of Teachers pushed her to do so over posts criticizing LGBT ideology and defending women’s rights.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A former Ontario teacher is fighting back after the Ontario College of Teachers pressured her to surrender her license over social media posts opposing gender ideology.

In a November 14 letter sent to the sch, the Justice Centre for Constitution Freedoms (JCCF) informed the college that former Ottawa teacher Amy McKay is refusing to surrender her license after challenging the LGBT agenda online.

“In a diverse and multicultural country, everyone’s rights must be considered and all are important,” McKay declared. “Attempting to silence, intimidate, or punish anyone for speaking about their experiences and their rights is wrong.”

“Peacefully defending one’s rights or the rights of others is never an act of hate or oppression. It is a non-partisan act of civic responsibility,” she continued.

McKay was a long-term occasional teacher within the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB). In 2022, she went on leave to pursue counseling studies.

During this time, the OCDSB banned her from teaching in its schools over social media posts expressing “concerns about gender identity ideology, [so-called] gender-affirming medical interventions, and women’s sex-based rights.”

In 2023, McKay resigned from her teaching position but retained her provincial teaching license. However, unbeknownst to her, the board filed a formal complaint with the OCT on June 27, 2023.

In May 2025, the OCDSB presented McKay with two choices: surrender her teaching license permanently to end the investigation quietly or refuse and face a full investigation.

However, McKay has refused to back down, instead enlisting the help of the JCCF, which has defended many Canadians in similar situations.

“Many Canadians in all walks of life are subject to professional regulation,” constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir declared. “Canadians should not have to choose between their right to express deeply held views and the ability to be a member of a professional body.”

Unfortunately, McKay’s story is not unique, as most teachers who publicly oppose the LGBT agenda are fired from their positions or threatened into submission.

As LifeSiteNews reported in September, Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) is set to hear legal arguments from Matt and Nicole Alexander, who were fired from the Renfrew County District School Board for refusing to push the LGBT agenda to students.

At the same time, Ontario schools are being exposed for promoting the LGBT agenda to children, with some even going as far as to socially “gender transition” children without parental knowledge or consent.

In 2024, LifeSiteNews reported that Ontario parents were outraged after learning that public schools did not ask for parental consent before socially “gender transitioning” their children, resulting in child-parent relationships being torn apart.

Many Ontario schools boards, including the York Region District School Board, Thames Valley District School Board, and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, have policies requiring a student’s permission before parents can be informed of their child’s decision to “gender transition.”

Additionally, earlier this month, a British Columbia school was accused of secretly “gender transitioning” an 8-year-old boy without parental knowledge or consent.

