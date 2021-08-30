Vaccine passport system coming to Ontario: reports

Premier Doug Ford has flip-flopped after saying in July that he didn't want to create a 'split society' with vaccination passports.

(LifeSiteNews) – Despite saying in July that he was against COVID-19 vaccine passports, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce Tuesday the details of a proof of vaccination system.

According to multiple media reports, sources say Ford was meeting Monday with his senior cabinet to discuss vaccine passports in detail.

According to a Toronto Sun report, Ford will be joined at the Tuesday press conference by Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Ford is expected to say that some non-essential businesses and public settings will require those entering the facilities to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

In July, Ford said he was against vaccine passports.

“The answer is no. We aren’t going to do it; we aren’t going to have a split society,” Ford said then.

In recent days, Ford has been pressured by Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the Ontario Hospital Association to bring in a province-wide COVID-19 vaccine passport.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while campaigning for the September 20 federal election, told Ford that he needed to “step up” in creating an Ontario vaccine passport.

This earned a rebuke from Ford’s office, who said the province already has the “most cautious reopening plan” along with “far-ranging mandatory vaccination policies for high-risk settings.”

Currently, anyone in Ontario who has had COVID-19 jabs can either download proof of vaccination or obtain a printed version.

Trudeau said Friday that if re-elected he would create a $1 billion COVID-19 vaccine passport fund for provinces to access.

Group says a ‘health passport in Ontario is unconstitutional’

COVID-19 vaccine passports have already been met with a strong online backlash from many local businesses that say they will not comply with a vaccine passport.

A Facebook group called “Ontario Businesses Against Health Pass” was created just late last week and already has nearly 52,000 members.

The group says it will serve as a landing place where people can “compile a list of businesses that believe a health passport in Ontario is unconstitutional.”

“Your personal health status is irrelevant, and your own personal choice. We make the biggest change with where we decide to spend OUR money. Our rights and freedoms need protecting at any cost. Let us stand together, and stand for a free Canada and support the businesses that share our values,” the group’s about section states.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) says that vaccine passports and COVID-19 jab mandates “crosses a bright line.”

Lisa Bildy, interim president for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), recently told LifeSiteNews that COVID-19 jab mandates along with vaccine passports will create segregation of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

“The full implications of widespread vaccine mandates are not yet known, but this much is certain: It will divide society,” Bildy said.

Ford recently gave all of his sitting MPPs in the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party (PC) a mandate to receive the COVID-19 jab or be expelled from the party.

MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington Rick Nicholls was subsequently booted by Ford from caucus for refusing the COVID-19 shot on personal grounds.

Moore said anyone working public service jobs in the province should get COVID-19 jabs or face “regular” antigen testing along with Orwellian-sounding vaccine “educational sessions.”

Moore also said COVID-19 vaccines policies with injection mandates will be required in education and healthcare settings by early September.

Unions have also spoken out against mandatory COVID-19 jabs.

Both the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and the Toronto Police Association (TPA) have said they are against mandatory COVID-19 jabs.

Currently, three other Canadian provinces have or will have COVID-19 vaccine passports in the coming weeks.

Last Monday, British Columbia Premier John Hogan announced that starting September 13 – with no exceptions — one must show digital proof of having had the COVID-19 jabs to enter some businesses and public spaces.

Manitoba and Quebec have local vaccine passports in effect as of now.

Trudeau recently announced that COVID-19 jabs will be required throughout Canada starting in October to travel domestically by air, train or boat.

According to Canada Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, a vaccine passport will be “a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again.”

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

