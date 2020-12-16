Ontario top health officials caught on hot mic prior to COVID briefing: ‘I just say whatever they write down for me’

ONTARIO, December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The top two doctors of the most populous province in Canada were caught in a hot microphone moment before their scheduled provincial COVID-19 press conference chatting to each other that they say “whatever” the scriptwriters “write down for me.”

In a rare moment caught on video between the private conversation of two senior government officials this past Monday, Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said, “I don't know why I bring all these papers, I never look at them.”

“I just say whatever they write down for me,” Yaffe then adds with a laugh to her voice.

To this, Ontario's top doctor and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams responds, “That's funny. Yeah same.”

The candid moment went viral on social media and elicited immediate scorn from Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier.

“Dr Yaffe ‘I just say whatever they write for me’. She sounds like every caucus & elected member, I’ve met over 14 yr in office. Follow the orders, do as you’re told; obedience not intellect keeps you in your privileged & well paid position, in politics or the bureaucracy #onpoli,” wrote Hillier on Twitter yesterday.

Hillier then said in a later tweet that eventually, secrets come out to the public spotlight.

“It is impossible to keep a secret or a lie, forever. There will always be a brief unexpected moment of candour & honesty,” wrote Hillier.

In a statement sent to media, Dr. Yaffe said that she was simply “bantering” with Williams before the press conference.

“My comments overheard on a live microphone before Monday’s 3 p.m. COVID-19 media update were my bantering with Dr. Williams,” Yaffe said in her statement.

“I was referencing the fact that my communications team prep me for these updates with researched and vetted remarks. Of course, I do speak freely and have no notes for responding to questions from the media. I was also reflecting to Dr. Williams on why I carry around extra paperwork.”

In another tweet about the hot mic moment between the Ontario doctors, Hillier gave his take on who the “they” are in Yaffe’s comments

“Many people have asked, who are ‘they’ They are the unseen extra parliamentary power in politics. The lobbyist, pollsters, senior staff, party bagmen, & corporate donors, are who the elected members kow tow to. Yaffe & Williams know who ‘they’ are and so does @fordnation,” commented Hillier on Twitter.

During their Monday press conference, Dr. Yaffe said the new Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine might not prevent infection, and that people still need to “protect themselves” after getting the shot.

“Even when somebody's vaccinated, they need to protect themselves and others from spreading the infection,” said Yaffe.

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved by Health Canada last week, and provinces nationwide have already begun to administer it.

It was tested, but not created, as reported by Children of God for Life, using the HEK-293 cell line, which was derived from a baby aborted decades ago.

The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at an extremely low temperature of -70 degrees Celsius, and there are other concerns about its safety, especially when it comes to women and unknown effects on fertility.

Earlier this week, Health Canada said that Canadians who have allergies should not take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as it could cause severe allergic reactions.

Last week, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott suggested that Ontario could create an “immunity passport” as proof for having taken the COVID-19 vaccine. Without such a passport, one’s ability to move freely could be limited.

“That’s going to be really important for people to have [proof of COVID vaccination] for travel purposes, perhaps for work purposes, for going to theatres or cinemas or any other places where people will be in closer physical contact when we get through the worst of the pandemic,” said Elliott to reporters.

As for Williams, he previously said that proof of COVID-19 vaccination might be made mandatory for people to move around freely, however, he said that such a vaccine would not be mandatory.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will not make a COVID-19 vaccine mandatory in Ontario but will urge people to take it. Elliot also said it would be voluntary, but suggested people’s ability to move freely could be limited should one choose to not get the vaccine.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

