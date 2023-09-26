Ontario town proposes bylaw banning any communication that could ‘offend’ LGBT individuals

The proposed bylaw comes on the heels of the Million Person March which gathered Canadians across the country against LGBT indoctrination.

WATERLOO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Just days after the Million Person March against LGBT propaganda in schools swept the nation, the town of Waterloo, Ontario, is considering a bylaw prohibiting any communication on municipal property that could make LGBT-identifying people “feel harassed.”

On Wednesday, September 29, Waterloo Regional Councillors will vote on a bylaw to ban any communication on publicly-owned property which could make someone who identifies as LGBT “feel harassed,” “offended” or “troubled.”

“In other words,” Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) President Jeff Gunnarson wrote, “if this passes, the #1MillionMarch4Children will never again be permitted to take place in the Regional Municipality of Waterloo, on the grounds that certain people may ‘feel’ offended, based on their ‘gender identity,’ ‘gender expression,’ or ‘sexual orientation.'”

Under the proposed bylaw, activities which are considered prohibited include, “communicating, causing or permitting communication, with any person in a way that causes the person, reasonably in all the circumstances, to feel harassed.”

Communication is considered “words spoken, written, or recorded electronically or electro-magnetically or otherwise as well as gestures, signs or other visible representations.”

Furthermore, the bylaw defines “harassed” as including but not limited to “feeling tormented, troubled, worried, plagued or badgered; or experiencing objectionable or unwelcome conduct, comment, bullying, or actions that could reasonably cause offense or humiliation, including conduct, comment, bullying, or actions because of race, religious beliefs, color, disability, age, ancestry, place of origin, marital status, source of income, family status, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation.”

Those who violate the bylaw will be removed from municipal property and could face a fine of up to $250.

According to CLC, the region also plans to encourage Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Elmira and other smaller towns to adopt the same policy.

“I believe this will make the #1MillionMarchForChildren a prohibited activity that cannot be repeated in the future,” Gunnarson warned.

The proposed bylaw comes just a week after parents and children gathered outside the nearby Kitchener City Hall to peacefully protest LGBT indoctrination in schools as part of the Million Person March.

The Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in schools gathered Canadians of all races and religions in cities across the country, with thousands gathering in downtown Ottawa outside Trudeau’s office.

Exclusive footage from LifeSiteNews shows at least 3,000 pro-family Canadians having gathered near Parliament Hill at the Ottawa protest, rivalled by an estimated 350 counter-protesters. Numbers of pro-family Canadians swelled to at least 5,000 before the march began.

The protest, organized by Muslim Canadians, had adopted the slogan, “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

Ironically, the proposed bylaw began in 2021 as a way to combat ” “Islamophobia” and “street-harassment.” However, it has now morphed into a law to ban protests headed by Canadian Muslims.

“Without the ability to publicly protest LGBT indoctrination in schools, it’ll be that much harder to protect their (Muslim) children from sexual brainwashing and gender ideology,” Gunnarson warned.

To respectfully tell Waterloo councillors your opinion regarding the proposed bylaw, please contact:

Karen Redman

Regional Chair

Phone: 519-575-4585

Email: [email protected]

Doug Craig

Councillor

Phone: 519-575-4404 ext. 3402

Email: [email protected]

Robert Deutschmann

Councillor

Phone: 519-575-4404 ext. 3408

Email: [email protected]

Jim Erb

Councillor

Phone: 519-575-4404 ext. 3411

Email: [email protected]

Sue Foxton

Councillor

Phone: 519-575-4404 ext. 3407

Email: [email protected]

Michael Harris

Councillor

Phone: 519-575-4404 ext. 3409

Email: [email protected]

Chantal Huinink

Councillor

Phone: 226-753-7234

Email: [email protected]

Jan Liggett

Councillor

519-575-4404 ext. 3404

Email: [email protected]

Dorothy McCabe

Councillor

Phone: 519-747-8700

Email: [email protected]

Joe Nowak

Councillor

Phone: 519-575-4404 ext. 3405

Email: [email protected]

Natasha Salonen

Councillor

Phone: 226-751-3775

Email: [email protected]

Sandy Shantz

Councillor

Phone: 519-575-4404 ext. 3410

Email: [email protected]

Berry Vrbanovic

Councillor

Phone: 519-575-4404 ext. 3403

Email: [email protected]

Kari Williams

Councillor

Phone: 226-752-5243

Email: [email protected]

Pam Wolf

Councillor

Phone: 519-575-4404 ext. 3413

Email: [email protected]

