Ontario tracked 428 cases of potentially illegal euthanasia but never notified police: report

Ontario euthanasia regulators have reportedly counted 428 cases of non-compliance with regulations, 'ranging from broken safeguards to patients who were euthanized who may not have been capable of consent.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Ontario euthanasia regulators have reportedly tracked 428 cases of potential legal violations, but failed to refer a single case to law enforcement.

According to leaked information published November 11 by The New Atlantis, the Ontario Office of the Chief Coroner has counted 428 cases of non-compliance with Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) regulations since 2017, “ranging from broken safeguards to patients who were euthanized who may not have been capable of consent.”

“We see a pattern of not following legislation, a pattern of not following regulation, and frankly we can’t just continue to do education to those folks if they’re directly repeating stuff that we’ve brought to their attention,” Dirk Huyer, head of Ontario Office of the Chief Coroner, said in the documents.

While euthanasia is immoral and should be outlawed in all cases, a fact affirmed by the Catholic Church, when MAiD was first introduced in 2016, it was initially only available to those who were terminally ill, and those killing the patients had to follow a series of steps before administering the lethal drugs. Later, in 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government expanded the deadly practice to be available to those who are not at risk of death but who suffer solely from chronic illness.

The New Atlantis’ report cites documentation from 2018 which shows that Huyer, despite admitting regulations are routinely ignored, still stood by the MAiD regime, attesting that “[e]very case is reported. Everybody has scrutiny on all of these cases. From an oversight point of view, trying to understand when it happens and how it happens, we’re probably the most robust in Canada.”

However, in the summer of 2017, just a year after MAiD was legalized, Huyer co-authored a paper which talked about the high rate of non-compliance among euthanasia providers, a trend that only seems to have continued.

“The MAID regulations require clinicians to notify the pharmacist of the purpose of the MAID medications before they are dispensed,” the paper noted, adding that only 61% of the physicians followed the rule.

Additionally, many physicians disregarded the 10-day waiting period between requesting MAiD and receiving the drug. Doctors argued that they expedited the process due to “persistent requests” or an “inconvenient timing of the death in relation to other familial life events.”

By 2018, the problem had developed into what Huyer described as “a pattern of not following legislation,” causing him to implement a new system “to respond to concerns that arise about potential compliance issues.”

But in 2023, his office raised concerns for a quarter of all euthanasia “providers” in Ontario. Concerns included offering MAiD to dementia patients and those with cognitive impairment.

In 2023 alone, the office found 178 compliance problems, an average of one every second day. Now, the total number of compliance issues sits at 428.

While the first cases of non-compliance were brought to light in 2017, the police have never been contacted according to The New Atlantis. In fact, the numbers are rarely made public, and when they are it is often through the quiet publishing of data in obscure reports.

As for the MAiD providers who failed to follow the regulations, instead of being reported to police by regulators, they received an “informal conversation” or an “educational” or “notice” email.

As disappointing as it is that euthanasia providers’ disregard of patients had little to no consequences, it is in keeping with the culture of death created by legalizing MAiD in the first place.

Since there can be no such thing as “moral” euthanasia, it comes as little surprise to pro-lifers that regulations are not followed. Indeed, in July, euthanasia provider and abortionist Ellen Wiebe enthusiastically revealed that she has killed over 400 patients under Canada’s permissive regime, a statement that drew international headlines with people concerned about the seeming nonchalant treatment of human life.

However, there are some doctors who have realized the dangers of MAiD and have questioned the morality of the practice, at least in certain cases, with some physicians noting that many patients choosing euthanasia are doing so principally because they are impoverished or lonely.

The most recent reports show that MAiD is the sixth highest cause of death in Canada. However, it was not listed as such in Statistics Canada’s top 10 leading causes of death from 2019 to 2022.

When asked why MAiD was left off the list, the agency said that it records the illnesses that led Canadians to choose to end their lives via euthanasia, not the actual cause of death, as the primary cause of death.

According to Health Canada, in 2022, 13,241 Canadians died by MAiD lethal injections. This accounts for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country for that year, a 31.2 percent increase from 2021.

