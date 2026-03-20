Ontario will end free ‘supervised’ drug consumption sites, calling them ‘failed experiment’

'Drug injection sites are a failed experiment that make communities unsafe and trap vulnerable people in addiction,' said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

(LifeSiteNews) — The provincial government of Ontario is finally ending support for all remaining “hard drug” consumption sites, admitting that allowing the legal drug dens was a “failed experiment.”

In a social media post on March 16, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, “Drug injection sites are a failed experiment that make communities unsafe and trap vulnerable people in addiction.”

“Instead of standing by as addictions get worse, we’re funding treatment and lasting recovery while keeping our communities safe,” he added.

Provincial Health Minister Sylvia Jones had announced the funding cut to supervised drug consumption sites before Ford’s message. In a press release, she noted that all seven remaining drug injection sites will be shut.

“Through our almost $550 million investment to establish HART Hubs across the province, we are ensuring people struggling with addiction can access the care and supports they need to break the tragic cycle of addiction and rebuild their lives while protecting Ontario communities,” noted Jones.

The so-called “Hart Hubs” are places where addicts can go and start the path towards a potential recovery.

It is expected that the last of the drug consumption sites will be closed by mid-June.

Last year, Ford closed 10 drug consumption sites after the province banned such sites within 200 meters of schools or daycares.

Records show that the Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent approximately $820 million from 2017 to 2022 on its Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy. However, even the Department of Health admitted in a 2023 report that the Liberals’ drug program only had “minimal” results.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in December, the Canadian Department of Health confirmed that taxpayer dollars were used to fund the purchase of drug paraphernalia such as crack pipes and other items permitted under the Liberal government’s “Safe Supply” program.

In 2024, the Liberal government was forced to end a three-year drug decriminalization experiment in British Columbia that allowed people to have small amounts of cocaine and other hard drugs on hand without charge. However, public complaints about social disorder went through the roof during the experiment.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canada’s Health Department recently admitted that a Trudeau-era trial of allowing hard drug consumption was a disaster and led to a complete breakdown of public order in some locations.

Official figures show that overdoses went up during the decriminalization trial, with 3,313 deaths over 15 months compared with 2,843 in the same time frame before drugs were temporarily legalized.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, British Columbia Premier David Eby was forced to admit that a drug decriminalization trial in his province, which was implemented with the full backing of Canada’s ruling federal Liberal Party, was a failure and “didn’t work.”

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