Ontario woman sexually assaulted at home by government COVID quarantine officer

ONTARIO, March 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning travelers has been slammed by some Canadian politicians after a COVID quarantine officer was charged with the sexual assault and extortion of an Ontario woman at her home.

The charged officer worked for a security company hired by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to enforce the mandatory two-week isolations for returning travelers.

Halton Regional Police said in a statement that a police investigation revealed that a male COVID quarantine compliance officer attempted to extort money from a woman during a government-imposed compliance check on February 18, and then sexually assaulted her after she refused to pay.

“Police investigation revealed that on February 18, 2021, the accused attended a residence in Oakville to conduct a quarantine compliance check,” reads the statement from Halton Police.

“The accused informed the victim that they were in violation of the quarantine order and demanded that a fine be paid in cash. When the victim declined to pay, she was sexually assaulted by the accused.”

Halton Police stated that 27-year-old Hemant (full name) of Hamilton, Ontario, was arrested and has been suspended from his job. Police did not disclose which security company Hermant worked for.

Hemant is to appear in a Milton, Ontario, court on March 23.

Last week, a Quebec woman forced to stay in a Canadian COVID quarantine hotel described the horror of her ordeal in which a man forced his way into her room and sexually assaulted her.

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs this week demanded that Trudeau immediately stop mandatory hotel stays as a result of both the Oakville incident and that of the Quebec woman. They also called for home quarantine stays to not involve “security agents who have not been properly vetted.”

“We are deeply angered to hear reports of sexual violence are happening during federally mandated quarantines by those supposed to be protecting public health. The federal government has a duty to protect everyone in their quarantine facilities and those who are trying to follow federal regulations while at home,” reads a statement from CPC MPs, Michelle Rempel Garner, Shannon Stubbs, Jag Sahota and Richard Martel.

“The Liberal government must take action now. We call for the Liberals to suspend the hotel quarantine requirement until they have put measures in place to ensure the safety of Canadians and institute a system for verifying at-home quarantine that doesn’t involve security agents who have not been properly vetted.”

The February 18 sexual assault comes after new travel restrictions mandating a three-day hotel stay followed by a 14-day home quarantine became mandatory on February 22. The restrictions are being implemented under Canada’s Quarantine Act.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced in January that “security contractors” from four separate companies would be used to enforce quarantine rules in 35 cities across Canada.

According to the Public Health Agency, there are four private security companies under contract by the Canadian government: Garda Canada Security Corporation, the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires, G4S Secure Solutions (Canada) Ltd., and Paladin Risk Solutions.

In early January, the Canadian federal government enacted new rules which required all air travelers coming into Canada to present a negative PCR or LAMP COVID-19 test to their airline before being allowed to board their flight.

In late January, the Canadian federal government introduced further restrictions for incoming air travelers. The government announced that “all air travellers … with very limited exceptions” would have to submit to a mandatory hotel quarantine for at least three nights while waiting for test results from a mandatory COVID-19 test given upon arrival.

Before arrival in Canada, passengers must reserve online and pay for a spot at a government-approved hotel. If a negative test result comes in during the three-day forced stay, a person is then allowed to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Only four airports in Canada, those being Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, currently service international flights.

The government has said that all passengers have to pay for their stay, which amounts to roughly $2,000.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has condemned the new rules and in mid-February said it will sue the government.

“Quarantine, particularly of healthy or asymptomatic individuals, is the functional equivalent of house arrest and the Justice Centre will not allow it to continue unchallenged,” stated JCCF President John Carpay in a news February 12 release.

The JCCF have also been retained by a Calgary woman who was forced into a hotel quarantine site, without being told the location of the facility, because her COVID test was not the correct kind demanded by Canadian authorities.