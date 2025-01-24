Ontario’s Doug Ford to call snap provincial election after Trump tariff threats

The election, reported to be scheduled for February 27, would allow the premier to secure a mandate from Ontario voters to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – Reports are circulating that Ontario Premier Doug Ford will call a snap provincial election next week to take place at the end of next month.

As reported by CBC, a senior source from Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party told them that the next election would be held February 27.

The election would allow Ford to secure a mandate from Ontario voters to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian goods.

The next Ontario election was not planned to happen until late October 2026. Ford is to soon meet with his caucus to discuss “next steps” regarding the election. A copy of an invitation to the meeting, which the CBC obtained, reads “This meeting will provide you with the tools, training, and resources needed for a winning election campaign.”

Ford’s PC government has a large majority, and he hinted to reporters to “stay tuned” when asked Thursday about an early election.

Ford’s PC’s have been polling well in recent weeks, with the NDP and Liberal parties in the province floundering. He has also been riding a wave of anti-Trudeau feelings as well as pro-Canadian views in light of Trump’s tariff threats.

Speaking remotely to the World Economic Forum on Thursday, Trump said, “We love Canada, but they might be better off as part of the United States.” He made the comments to suggest that Canada, as a way of avoiding the tariffs he himself is threatening, should just up and join the United States.

‘No reason’ to ‘force voters’ back to the polls so soon, says political observer

Jack Fonseca, director of political operations for Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), told LifeSiteNews that Ford is calling an election now to “take advantage of the Liberal brand being at its lowest point ever” that is “yet another glaring example of how corrupt Ford is and how little he cares for the democratic process.”

“There was absolutely no reason to force voters back to the polls so soon. He wants to do it while there’s still a despised Liberal government in power federally, in the hope that voter hatred of the Libs will be expressed through their provincial votes,” Fonseca observed.

Fonseca noted that while he does not want to see the “pro-abortion NDP or Liberals win,” he does hope that voters will “punish Doug Fraud in some way for this obvious manipulation of the democratic process.”

He told LifeSiteNews when it comes to pro-life options for voters that Jim Karahalios’ New Blue Party and Derek Sloan’s Ontario Party will “offer up many solid pro-life candidates across the province.”

While Ford has said and done some positive things on certain issues, such as rampant drug problems in his province, the reality is he has not been very Conservative on many issues.

For example, he was a proponent of draconian COVID mandates, including those surrounding the experimental mRNA vaccines that led to many healthcare and other workers being fired from their jobs for refusing to take the shots.

Under Ford, the Ontario government put in place COVID restrictions in 2021 on houses of worship, but exceptions were made for drive-in religious services.

LifeSiteNews noted in a recent opinion piece how Trump’s threats of making Canada part of the U.S. “must be rejected” by Canadians.

