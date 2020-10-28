Oops: Kamala Harris says 220 million Americans – about 66% of country – died from coronavirus

October 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has followed in the footsteps of Joe Biden with a gaffe to match some of his most shocking.

“We’re looking at over 220 million Americans who just in the last several months died” of the coronavirus, said the vice presidential candidate.

SLIGHTLY OFF: Kamala Harris Claims 220 Million Americans -66% of the Population- Died from CoVID https://t.co/ojYLnXD5LJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 23, 2020

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, Harris must have meant to say 220,000 but this mistake adds insult to injury continuing Joe Biden’s trend of name and number blunders.

In recent days Biden has referred to Sen. Harris’s husband as her wife.

Joe Biden calls Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, “Kamala’s wife” pic.twitter.com/xUAwd4FySw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2020

Further footage shows Biden unsure of who he is or what he’s doing at all.

“My name’s Joe Biden. I’m Jill Biden’s husband, and I’m Kamala’s running mate. Y’all think I’m kidding, don’t you?” the former Vice President blabbed at a recent rally in Georgia.

Joe Biden: "I am Kamala's running mate. Y'all think I'm kidding don't you?" pic.twitter.com/uNxZMygFpL — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2020

He and Harris have both referred to the “Harris-Biden Administration” on more than one occasion; this is possibly another gaffe, but some commentators believe they are unwittingly alluding to the Democratic Party’s plan should Biden be elected next week.

WATCH: Joe Biden refers to a "Harris-Biden Administration."



He knows he's just an empty vessel for the radical left! pic.twitter.com/z6kv22VXat — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

Biden also forgot who he was running against, suggesting a certain “George” was his opponent.

Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George W. Bush: “because of who I’m running against…George, ah, George” pic.twitter.com/ujAni2Q7Gh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2020

As far as Joe Biden is aware, he may be running for the Senate rather than the White House after all.

Joe Biden: "I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate" pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

And while some of Biden and Harris’s bungles may be honest mistakes, some appear to be more blatantly deceptive.

When CBS journalist Norah O’Donell questioned Harris on the likelihood of her bringing a “socialist or progressive” perspective to the White House, Harris denied the possibility, but tried to laugh off the question so uncomfortably that many saw it as bad lying.