Open letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia

May 19, 2021 (Vaccine Choice Canada) – Open Letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC.

The recent statement issued by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC (CPSBC) is a clear violation of the mission of the CPSBC to “act first and foremost in the interest of the public.” The CPSBC fails in this duty by stifling genuine inquiry into what is best for patients and threatening to sanction any doctor who dares to question the merits of the prevailing measures.

Health Canada, and also the federal and provincial governments, have imposed measures that have never been utilized before and are not in alignment with standard pandemic procedures. This includes indiscriminate lockdowns, physical distancing, extensive use of face coverings, closure of schools, businesses, and places of worship, and emergency use authorization of unapproved genetic treatments that have not completed standard clinical trials.

Instead of recognizing that these measures do not appear to be working, and that other governments globally have ended these same measures, governments across Canada insist on doing more of the same regardless of the negative consequences. To date, our BC government and public health authorities have failed to provide appropriate scientific and medical evidence to support these measures in spite of numerous requests and legal proceedings filed against them. Public Health officials have also refused to participate in open and transparent debate on their measures with both the public and their own medical professionals.

In July 2020, Vaccine Choice Canada filed legal action against the Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresa Tam and others. The defendants have failed to submit a Statement of Defence. It is not unreasonable to conclude that the various governments have not filed a statement of defence because they are unable to defend the use of the imposed measures.

There is a growing body of expert opinion globally which recognizes that these measures are doing more harm than good. The Great Barrington Declaration, which strongly advocates for an end to indiscriminate lockdowns, has been signed by more than 45,000 health care professionals globally. For the CPSBC to imply that the science is settled and that anyone who disagrees with the measures, or reports the harm caused by the measures is spreading ‘misinformation’, is unethical and immoral and cannot be tolerated.

The unfortunate reality is that the CPSBC is not alone in acting against physicians in this way. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) has similarly attempted to bully and censor its physicians. The public is rapidly losing trust in a medical system that rigidly follows policy dictates, disregards the patient’s experience, acts without reliable scientific data, denies the ethical and legal right to informed consent, and attempts to silence our frontline health care professionals.

Vaccine Choice Canada honours doctors as Dr. Stephen Malthouse and Dr. Charles Hoffe for their courage, integrity, and commitment to the health of their patients. This is what ethical doctors do. The muzzling of debate and silencing of frontline experts not only harms patients, it undermines the credibility of the CPSBC in the eyes of the public. The consequences of this loss of trust will be far reaching.

We strongly advise the CPSBC to withdraw their statement and instead issue a statement in support of BC physicians that “act first and foremost in the interest of their patients.”

I look forward to your considered response.

Sincerely,

Ted Kuntz, President Vaccine Choice Canada

Reprinted with permission by Vaccine Choice Canada