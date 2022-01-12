‘Open the … country back up’: Jordan Peterson calls on Canadians to have ‘courage’ in fight against lockdowns

Since admitting his 'stupid' decision to get the COVID jabs, Peterson has come out more vocally against both COVID lockdowns and jab mandates.

(LifeSiteNews) — Popular Canadian psychologist and cultural analyst Jordan Peterson called upon his fellow countrymen to have “some courage” to fight back against COVID lockdowns and demand that Canada “open up.”

“Enough, Canadians. Enough, Canadian politicos. Enough masks. Enough social gathering limitations. Enough restaurant closures. Enough undermining of social trust. Make the bloody vaccines available to those who want them,” wrote Peterson in a January 10 opinion piece published in the National Post. “Set a date. Open the damn country back up, before we wreck something we can’t fix. Time for some courage. Let’s live again.”

Since admitting his “stupid” decision to get the COVID jabs, Peterson has come out more vocally against both COVID lockdowns and jab mandates.

In his National Post opinion piece, Peterson said it’s time to “quit using force to ensure compliance on the part of those who don’t” want the jabs, and that the “cure has become worse than the disease.”

“Some of the latter might be crazy but, by and large, they are no crazier than the rest of us,” wrote Peterson.

‘I’ve never seen a breakdown in institutional trust on this scale before in my lifetime’

In his opinion piece, Peterson noted in reference to repeated COVID lockdowns that Canada is “playing with fire.”

“We’ve demolished two Christmas seasons in a row. Life is short. These are rare occasions. We’re stopping kids from attending school. We’re sowing mistrust in our institutions in a seriously dangerous manner,” wrote Peterson.

Peterson wrote that Canada is “frightening people to make them comply” and producing “bureaucratic institutions that hypothetically hold public health in the highest regard, but subordinating all our properly political institutions to that end,” due to a “lack” of leadership.

“I’ve never seen breakdown in institutional trust on this scale before in my lifetime,” noted Peterson.

He recounted how a recent trip to his hometown province of Alberta tested his patience on what has become of Canada’s travel industry as a direct result of lockdowns.

He also noticed that in Fairview, Alberta, there were near-empty shelves which he said is a result of a severely “stressed” supply chain.

Peterson wrote that after he got “whiny” with his banker who takes care of his affairs for poor service, he received a reply stating that “they’re barely able to function with the COVID restrictions” and staff shortages as well as “their inability to attract new employees.”

“The letter from the bank stopped me and made me think, however. It wasn’t just the bank. It was also the airline. It was the empty shelves in the grocery store in northern Alberta. It was the daughter of the man I once worked for as a cook, back when I was a teenager. It was the shopkeepers and small business-people I have spoken with on this trip,” wrote Peterson.

“We are pushing the complex systems upon which we depend and which are miraculously effective and efficient in their often thankless operation to their breaking point.”

Peterson noted that the once-reliable systems in place in Canada, such as air travel, banking, food supply, and small businesses, are now “shaking” as a result of “unending and unpredictable stream of restrictions, lockdowns, regulations and curfews.”

“We’re also undermining our entire monetary system, with the provision of unending largesse from government coffers, to ease the stress of the COVID response,” Peterson added.

He noted how a recent trip to Nashville, Tennessee, where he witnessed no lockdowns, masks, or “COVID regulations to speak of,” shows it makes no sense that parts of Canada are some of the most locked-down places in the world.

Peterson wrote how he has spoken with senior advisors to provincial governments in Canada, and that it seems “there is no end game in sight.”

“We are deciding, by opinion poll, to live in fear, and to become increasingly authoritarian in response to that fear. That’s a danger, too, and it’s increasingly real,” wrote Peterson.

“How long are we going to flail about, hiding behind our masks, afraid to send our children (who are in no danger more serious than risk of the flu) to school, charging university students full tuition for tenth-rate online ‘education,’ pitting family member against family member over vaccine policy and, most seriously, compromising the great economic engine upon which our health also depends?”

Peterson answered his own questions by stating, “Until we decide not to.”

Share











