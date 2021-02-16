Operation Rescue releases video documenting 67 abortion related emergencies, 1 maternal death in 2020

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

Wichita, KANSAS, February 16, 2021 (Operation Rescue) — Operation Rescue released a new video that documents 67 medical emergencies that took place at American abortion facilities in 2020, including one abortion-related maternal death. The video vividly shatters the rhetoric of the Abortion Cartel that attempts to convince the public that abortion is safe.

The number of medical emergencies documented by Operation Rescue dropped from 100 recorded in 2019. That decrease reflects the impact of the China Virus on abortion practices, including temporary clinic closures and mandatory shutdowns that kept some pro-life activists, who witness and report incidents, off the streets for a portion of last year.

Out of the 67 medical emergencies documented in 2020, 30 involved Planned Parenthood abortion facilities.

The following is a breakdown of specific recorded complications that were documented through 911 records and eye-witness accounts. Some incidents may have had more than one complication.

Unknown complication: 27

Hemorrhage: 20

Uterine perforation/internal injuries: 6

Sick/vomiting: 6

Severe pain: 3

Possible heart attack or stroke: 3

Seizures: 2

Sedation overdose: 2

Not responding/unconscious: 2

Incomplete abortion: 1

Life-threatening complication from the abortion pill: 1

Maternal death: 1

Five of the abortion emergencies involved abortions in the second trimester or later.

These 67 incidents are anecdotal and reflect only abortion-related medical emergencies reported to or uncovered by Operation Rescue.

It is not an exhaustive accounting of abortion complications by any means. In fact, there is no true accounting of the actual number of women who suffered abortion-related complications due to chronic under-reporting and the failure of many states to mandate abortion complication reporting.

“What we see is just the tip of a very nasty iceberg when it comes to the number of women who suffer serious complications from abortions,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. “But what our data does show is that abortion is not safe, that women suffer horribly on a regular basis from life-threatening abortion injuries, and that sometimes women even die from botched abortions. This is the ugly truth about abortion that Planned Parenthood and the rest of the Abortion Cartel does not want the public to know.”

Please visit Abortion911.com, for full reports about abortion-related emergencies and maternal deaths documented by Operation Rescue.

Anyone who witnesses an abortion-related medical emergency is asked to report the incident to Operation Rescue at [email protected]

Please send photos and/or video if available, and provide the name and location of the facility, date and time of the incident, and a brief narrative describing what happened.