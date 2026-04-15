Oregon assisted suicides ‘tragically on the rise’ as state becomes euthanasia travel hub

More people in Oregon are reportedly killing themselves through assisted suicide. Oregon Right to Life decried the numbers saying 'vulnerable people' need support, not deadly drugs.

(LifeSiteNews) — More people are reportedly killing themselves with legally obtained drugs under Oregon’s so-called “Death with Dignity Act” which permits doctor-assisted suicide within the Pacific state.

“The number of prescriptions written for lethal medications increased about 5%, from 609 to 637” between 2024 and 2025, the Oregon Health Authority reported. This month the agency released its annual report for 2025.

The health authority also reported deaths have regularly increased since legislators legalized assisted suicide in 1998. Not everyone who is prescribed the drugs takes them, so prescriptions do not exactly correlate to deaths.

“Numbers of deaths from ingesting lethal doses of [assisted suicide] drugs also have stayed on an upward trajectory since Oregon began reporting data on participation in the Act in 1998.”

“What we’ve been seeing over the last several years is a steady overall increase in prescriptions and deaths among Death with Dignity Act participants,” Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer, stated in a news release.

Recipients of the lethal drugs cited “loss of autonomy (89%), decreasing ability to participate in activities that made life enjoyable (89%), and loss of dignity (65%),” as their reasons for killing themselves.

The 2024 data show all recipients of the drugs had insurance and the most common diagnosis was cancer.

A state pro-life group criticized the increasing numbers and said the relative lack of psychological evaluations is a matter of significant concern.

“Once again, Oregon’s assisted suicide report shows that prescriptions of death-inducing drugs are tragically on the rise,” Oregon Right to Life Executive Director Lois Anderson said. “Last year – instead of being cared for and supported, assured that their lives have inherent value and meaning – 637 vulnerable people were prescribed drugs intended to cause their deaths.”

Oregon Right to Life found “[o]nly two patients were referred for psychological or psychiatric evaluation. Three had been referred for evaluation in 2024.” Anderson called this low number “deeply concerning.”

She said, “A patient’s request for suicide should always trigger a thorough mental health analysis,” and it is “unconscionable” that “vulnerable patients” did not receive what she described as “basic support.”

Still, Oregon has sought to become a travel hub for people who want to kill themselves.

“Patients from out of state now represent a notable percentage of those receiving the lethal prescriptions following Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s 2023 removal of the state’s residency requirement,” Oregon Right to Life reported.

The group said, “37 people from outside Oregon received [assisted suicide] prescriptions in 2025, representing 6% of the total and an increase from 24 (4%) in 2024.”

Almost 3,700 people have killed themselves using the lethal drugs since Oregon legalized the barbaric practice in 1998, according to state data.

Assisted suicide is being abused, experts say

There is strong evidence to suggest that physician assisted suicide has been abused both in the United States and in other countries.

A 2017 report from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops found Oregon’s state insurance plan would pay for assisted suicide but not treatment. There was another similar example cited from California.

A separate 2018 report identified problems outside of the United States with countries that legalized assisted suicide.

Canadian veterans were reportedly offered assisted suicide despite not having a terminal illness. One veteran, who had post-traumatic stress disorder, called Veteran Affairs seeking help only to be encouraged to commit suicide.

The legalized killing of individuals with illnesses has attracted attention in recent months following an announcement by “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams.

Adams, who was once a rabid supporter of legalized assisted suicide and euthanasia, considered killing himself due to a grim cancer diagnosis.

Thankfully, he changed his mind after contemplating the excessive pain he would have to go through as he suffered through hours waiting for the drugs to end his life.

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