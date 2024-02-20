Oregon bishop rejects blessings of homosexual ‘couples,’ others in ‘irregular’ situations

If a priest attempts to bless a same-sex ‘couple,’ the ‘subtle distinctions of Fiducia Supplicans will not keep bystanders from concluding that the Church the priest represents no longer believes as she always did before, but is now endorsing the unions of unmarried couples,’ Bishop Cary wrote.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Liam Cary of the Diocese of Baker, Oregon, has firmly rejected any openness to blessing couples in same-sex or otherwise “irregular unions” following the 2023 Vatican Declaration Fiducia Supplicans, instead instructing his priests “not to bless known co-habiting couples, of the same sex or both sexes.”

Inspired by concerns raised by Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo regarding imparting blessings on homosexual “couples” in African dioceses, and from caveats within the text of Fiducia Supplicans against spreading confusion, Cary wrote in an official statement that blessings for such couples cannot “be carried out scandal-free in the Diocese of Baker.”

“Here, as in Africa, if a co-habiting heterosexual couple or a same sex couple were to ask a priest to bless them, they would be seeking an official sign of approval for behavior that the Church teaches is sinful in God’s sight,” Cary warned. “If the priest complies with their request, the subtle distinctions of Fiducia Supplicans will not keep bystanders from concluding that the Church the priest represents no longer believes as she always did before, but is now endorsing the unions of unmarried couples.”

Cary placed Fiducia Supplicans in the context of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 2021 response to the question of issuing blessings for same-sex “couples,” when then-Prefect Cardinal Luis Ladaria wrote (with the approval of Pope Francis) that “it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships… that involve sexual activity outside of marriage.” Cary noted that the CDF’s negative judgement on such blessings arose since “a blessing that acknowledges the legitimacy of same-sex unions would effectively ‘approve and encourage a choice and a way of life that cannot be objectively ordered to the revealed plans of God.’”

Cary related, however, that individuals with homosexual inclinations “may be blessed as individuals,” according to the CDF’s 2021 note, “if they ‘manifest the will to live in fidelity to the revealed plans of God as proposed by Church teaching.’”

Bishop Cary’s full statement can be read HERE.

