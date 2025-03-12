Oregon governor announces March 10 as ‘Abortion Provider Appreciation Day’

Gov. Tina Kotek and the state of Oregon appear to have embraced the culture of death, making the state a hot spot for out-of-state abortions, with 1,661 of the 10,075 babies aborted in 2023 being from outside Oregon, nearly a 60% increase from 2022.

SALEM, Oregon (LifeSiteNews) — Oregon has declared March 10 as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” to celebrate the murder of unborn babies in the womb.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek was joined by abortionist providers to sign a proclamation calling March 10 Abortion Provider Appreciation Day in celebration of the murder of unborn babies.

“Here in Oregon, we understand that abortion is health care, and providers are appreciated and can continue to provide care without interference and intimidation,” Kotek said. “To our providers and to the patients who live in Oregon or have been forced to retreat to our state for care, know that I continue to have your back.”

During the signing, Kotek was surrounded by abortion providers from the Lilith Clinic, Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), and Planned Parenthood affiliates across Oregon.

While some states have become sanctuary states for the unborn, not allowing abortions within their state, Oregon appears to have embraced the culture of death, making the state a hot spot for out-of-state abortions.

According to Oregon Health Authority data, 1,661 of the 10,075 babies aborted in Oregon in 2023 were from out of state, nearly a 60% increase from 2022.

Additionally, in November, Kotek directed the Oregon Health Authority to replenish the state’s three-year supply of Mifepristone, a drug widely used to abort babies up to 10 weeks.

American ice-cream company Ben & Jerry’s recently celebrated “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” with a post on X.

“Abortion Care Providers Are Being Threatened Across the Country,” the company wrote. “Here’s why we need to stand with them today and every day.”

Today is National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day! ⚕️ We stand with abortion providers today and every day. Learn more and take action now: https://t.co/80tNYpdunQ pic.twitter.com/tcPvQ327o4 — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) March 10, 2025

Campaign Life Coalition’s Pete Baklinski called out the company, saying, “Just think, every lick of @benandjerrys ice cream, you’re supporting an org that backs killing preborn baby humans. Disgusting. Abortion and ice cream don’t mix. I’m boycotting in Canada. Who’s with me?”

Just think, every lick of @benandjerrys ice cream, you’re supporting an org that backs killing preborn baby humans.

Disgusting.

Abortion and ice cream don’t mix.

I’m boycotting in Canada.

Who’s with me?

Repost if you’ll join me. — Pro-life Canadian Man (@PeteBaklinski) March 11, 2025

While Oregon is celebrating “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day,” abortion providers are notorious for failing to give proper care to women after murdering their babies.

Recent reports have revealed that Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion provider, is facing “scores of allegations” of botched abortions and other injuries, including “misplaced IUDs,” its staff members often lack the most basic medical training, and its facilities are “in dire need” of repairs.

At the same time, many former abortion providers have realized the reality of abortion and become pro-life advocates. Perhaps most famously is former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson, who aborted two of her children before realizing the truth of the abortion industry and becoming a warrior for the pro-life movement.

Share











