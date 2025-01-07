Oregon lawmakers slammed for withdrawing maternal healthcare proposal in pro-life, rural area

Pro-abortion lawmakers in Oregon refuse to help pregnant women in rural counties unless the healthcare funding also goes to the killing of babies. Oregon Right to Life sharply criticized the abortion extremism.

(LifeSiteNews) — Aborting babies is taking priority over providing legitimate obstetric care to pregnant women in Oregon, according to a new report.

Even the pro-abortion KFF News reported “progressive lawmakers’ attempts to expand abortion access sometimes clash with rural constituencies,” and pregnant women are more concerned about receiving “adequate care” to deliver a baby than to kill him. The report drew condemnation from Oregon Right to Life.

Abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy in the state. Oregon also subsidizes the killing of its own citizens through the state’s Medicaid system. Planned Parenthood also built a facility near the Idaho border to kill Idaho babies due to that state’s law that protects innocent life. All employers, even pro-life ones, must also pay for abortions in their health plans.

KFF News reported that Oregon lawmakers withdrew a proposal to fund two mobile healthcare vans after resistance to them including abortion. In other words, the lawmakers refused to help pregnant women in a rural area without a maternity ward unless the vans also committed abortions.

“I think if you expanded rural access in this community to abortions before you extended access to maternal healthcare, you would have an uprising on your hands,” a member of a Baker County health committee, who said she supports abortion, told the news outlet.

Local health officials, regardless of their views on abortion, said maternal care should take priority.

A nurse supervisor for the county and the health department’s director “said they would rank many healthcare priorities higher, including the need for a general surgeon, an ICU, and a dialysis clinic.”

Oregon Right to Life criticized lawmakers for being overly focused on abortion instead of helping women in need.

“Oregon’s Democratic politicians are intent upon maintaining and expanding the state’s radical support for legal abortion up to the moment of birth with no limits,” Executive Director Lois Anderson told LifeSiteNews in a media statement.

These politicians, according to Anderson, “should instead be working to make sure that every pregnant mother has access to real, high-quality care that will safeguard her own well-being and that of the unborn life she carries.”

Anderson also pointed out how abortion activists have targeted “rural Eastern Oregon” as part of a “strategic ploy to lure abortion-vulnerable women to Oregon from Idaho and other states with pro-life laws.” The executive director said 381 of 427 abortions committed in Malheur County were on out-of-state residents and the county reported no abortions in 2022.

Anderson also criticized the “tragic” story of a meth user, highlighted in the KFF report, who had an abortion instead of receiving real medical care.

“The story shared by the anonymous doctor who performed an abortion for a woman addicted to methamphetamine is deeply tragic,” Anderson said. “Instead of supporting this vulnerable mother with the resources she needed, the doctor added another deep trauma to her life.”

“The story makes it clear that radical politicians and abortion providers view the unborn as complications and problems to be done away with, not precious human beings with an inherent right to life,” Anderson told LifeSiteNews.

Stanton Healthcare, which provides life-affirming medical care in Oregon, also criticized the abortion agenda.

“At Stanton Healthcare, we are committed to ensuring every woman facing an unexpected pregnancy in a post-Roe America has access to life-affirming, quality medical care, compassionate resources, and tangible support,” the group stated in an email to LifeSiteNews. “That is why we park our 37-foot mobile women’s medical clinic outside of the Planned Parenthood abortion center in Ontario, Oregon.” The pro-life group said the state’s “radical pro-abortion position especially hurts women in rural areas like Ontario.”

Oregon officials should “support women facing unexpected pregnancies who want to keep their children or make an adoption plan, as well as provide care to pregnant women struggling with economic and social challenges,” instead of pushing for abortion, the group told LifeSiteNews.

The group said the country should not be “ending human lives” but “working to end human struggles and problems.”

