Oregon principal who praised Charlie Kirk assassination jailed for child pornography

Jeremy Peter Williams, 50, was on paid leave from the Rainier School District at the time of his arrest, apparently for comments he made about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

(LifeSiteNews) — An Oregon high school principal who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk last year has been sentenced to prison for possession and distribution of child porn.

Jeremy Peter Williams, 50, was detained last September by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office on 13 charges related to possessing and distributing X-rated content of minors. According to WND, he pleaded guilty to three of the 13 charges.

Williams was on paid leave from the Rainier School District at the time of his arrest. Local media outlets reported that officials announced he had been placed on leave for “comments made surrounding the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk.” The specific nature of Williams’ comments and where he made them are not readily known.

Tech mogul Elon Musk drew attention to Williams’ arrest on social media. In an X post Wednesday, Musk said “another one” while re-sharing a post that noted that Williams had been arrested and that he had been critical of Kirk.

Musk was apparently drawing attention to the fact that many disturbed persons on the political left were happy with Kirk’s death.

Footage of Williams’ arrest was shared on YouTube by user ArrestFlix. While LifeSite has not verified the authenticity of the footage, the video appears to show body camera and police video of him being detained and brought to prison.

Kirk was killed while on tour for his TurningPoint USA organization. He had been fielding questions from students at Utah Valley State University when he fell back from his chair after a loud explosion. While many media outlets reported that he had been shot in the chest, independent journalists and influencers like Kirk’s longtime friend Candace Owens have attempted to cast doubt on that narrative, with some arguing that Kirk’s microphone under his shirt exploded instead.

Oregon Live reported earlier this week that Williams was tipped off to authorities by social media sites that tracked images to his internet address. The outlet clarified that he did not share images of any of the 800 students who attend Rainier Junior/Senior High School, the Oregon-based school he was the principal at starting in 2022.

Williams was sentenced to five years and one month in prison by Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder, who also directed him to pay $3,000 in court fees while adding three years probation, per Oregon Live. Some users on social media have expressed outrage over the sentence, viewing it as too lenient.

Share









