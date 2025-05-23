Oregon school district banned Matt Walsh book while allowing pro-LGBT propaganda, lawsuit claims

Rod Theis is suing his district for banning Matt Walsh’s Johnny the Walrus over its transgender stance, while allowing pro-LGBT and political messaging from other staff.

(LifeSiteNews) –– An Oregon education specialist has filed a federal lawsuit against his school district, alleging he was threatened with discipline for displaying children’s books critical of transgender ideology – while other employees were allegedly allowed to promote pro-LGBT and political messages without consequence.

Rod Theis, who has worked at the InterMountain Education Service District since 2008, claims district officials ordered him to remove three books from his office: Johnny the Walrus by Matt Walsh, along with He is He and She is She.

A colleague had filed a “bias incident” complaint after seeing the books.

The complaint prompted an internal investigation. The district concluded that the books constituted a “hostile expression of animus” related to gender identity, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Theis, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, argues that his views are protected under the First Amendment and informed by his Christian faith.

The lawsuit states that Theis believes “God created every person male or female” and that everyone “should accept their God-given sex.”

Theis argued that the district “allows its employees to express various messages when decorating their offices, including political ones.” He claims that he “was singled out and censored” for expressing views the officials opposed.

ADF senior counsel Tyson Langhofer told The Daily Wire that the district’s policy uses broad and subjective terms like “demeaning” or “derogatory,” giving officials wide discretion to censor views they oppose.

He said the enforcement in this case was discriminatory.

The lawsuit also notes that other employees were allowed to promote messages supporting “transgender ideology,” “Black Lives Matter,” and the teachers’ union without interference.

Theis is seeking damages, a declaration that the district’s policy is unconstitutional, and permission to resume displaying the books. The complaint alleges violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

Matt Walsh, the author of one of the books in question, was responsible for the 2022 documentary film What is a Woman? He claims that he received death threats following producing this film critical of transgender ideology.

The case comes amid growing legal scrutiny of public school policies that treat Christian viewpoints on sex and gender as impermissible, while imposing transgender policies in areas such as sports and bathroom provision.

In spite of this, some states are pushing back: North Dakota’s Republican Governor Kelly Armstrong signed legislation forbidding schools from adopting unisex bathrooms or communal showers.

However, the message in Oregon appears to be clear: It is not acceptable to tell a boy that he is not really a walrus.

