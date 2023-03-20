Oregon school district removes ‘sexual fantasy’ assignment from curriculum after parental outrage

A mother of a student who isn't in the class said that some kids subjected to the assignment were 'mortified, awkward, and creeped out.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A public high school in Oregon has removed a “sexual fantasy” assignment from its curriculum and launched an investigation of the incident after parental backlash.

Churchill High School in Eugene, Oregon has received considerable attention over the past week after a health teacher tasked his teenage students with writing a sexualized short story.

Last week, a brief description of a class assignment titled “Fantasy Story” went viral on social media, sparking outrage from parents. The assignment was given by Kirk Miller, a physical education and health teacher as well as a football coach, for his Health 2 Human Sexuality course.

The work was labeled as a make-up assignment and was expected to be “a short story of a paragraph or two.”

“This story is a sexual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI),” the description reads, according to a local news report. “You will choose 3 items (romantic music, candles, massage oil, feather, feather boa, flavored syrup, etc.) to use in your story.”

“Your story should show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having sex,” the description concluded. The assignment was to be completed for a grade.

A mother of a student at the school who isn’t enrolled in the class said that some kids subjected to the assignment were “mortified, awkward, and creeped out” by it.

“Here in Eugene School District 4J we have a long tradition of prioritizing site-based decision making, academic freedom and effective administrative oversight,” superintendent Andy Dey said in a March 15 board meeting. “There is no question there were failures in this particular instance.”

Dey explained that Miller took the explicit assignment “directly from the Our Whole Lives Sexuality Education for Grades 10-12″ rather than “create that lesson himself.” He added that “the district does not recommend” such lessons and that “an initial internal review … identified shortcomings that allowed for the delivery of this lesson.”

“We have found that in this case there was inadequate oversight and subsequent supports around the standards required and the best methods to meet those standards relying on supplemental lessons, rather than following the Our Whole Lives curriculum text verbatim.”

The district has found no “record of other classes using this lesson” and have instructed all health class teachers “that this is not a lesson the district endorses or supports delivering.” The lesson was pulled from the education plan and the district announced the start of reviewing and adopting new health curriculum.

Dey added that new curriculum will ensure adherence to state and district policies surrounding health education as well as “clear unit information to allow for informed decision-making for all families on their student’s participation in some or all of the curriculum.”

After the circulation of the recent homework, parents exposed another assignment allegedly given by Miller last month titled “With Whom Would You Do It?” For this in-class exercise, students were instructed to spin a wheel with sex acts written on it and write the initials of both a male and female classmate with whom they would engage the acts.

“My daughter was very, very, very uncomfortable in the classroom,” Justin McCall told KEZI. “Especially when he put up the generated spinning wheel and it had anal penetration and oral sex up there. Her and her best friend did not participate in that. But they still got graded.”

The superintendent stated that the district has not yet verified that these testimonies accurately reflect Miller’s previous lesson.

On Friday, KATU local news reported that “an outside third party” was investigating the incident along with all other complaints of inappropriate class assignments. Miller has been placed on leave during the investigation.

“This assignment should never have been given,” school board member Gordon Lafer said in addressing the situation. “To require students to write down and share sexual fantasies as a requirement of a course is inappropriate and, I believe, an abuse of authority and invasion of students’ privacy.”

Our Whole Lives (OWL), the curriculum from which Miller pulled at least his most recent assignment, was published by the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) and has “comprehensive and progressive” sex-education curricula for kindergarteners through adults. The organization’s website emphasizes diversity and inclusion as key educational points and lists gender identity and expression and sexual orientation as topics covered in the materials.

The UUA said in a March 15 press release that Miller’s “sexual fantasy” assignment “was an unapproved adaptation that was taken out of context from an out-of-print version of the curriculum.”

It also stated that “the teacher in question was not trained by certified OWL trainers,” according to organization records, which is necessary in order to be “developmentally appropriate” and “implemented as designed.”

The presence of sexually explicit class assignments has consistently stirred up outrage from parents who condemn the sexualization and indoctrination of their children in the public school system. A group of parents from Loudoun County sued the school district in 2022 for “moral corruption of children” and the promotion of radical gender ideology.

In January, the parents of a high school student filed a lawsuit against her Nevada school district and school officials over a pornographic assignment required to be completed for a grade.

Weeks later, a young woman in Kansas began speaking out against her former high school for presenting a sexually explicit book to her brother without parental knowledge or consent.

