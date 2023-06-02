Oregon school district to host ‘pride fest’ for all ages featuring gay men’s chorus and drag shows

(LifeSiteNews) — A school district in Oregon is advertising an all ages “pride fest” that will include a clothing swap and drag performances for children.

Eugene School District 4J hosted the event on Friday, June 2 at the North Eugene High School (NEHS) football field. According to a poster circulated on Twitter by the conservative Libs of TikTok account, a variety of free LGBT-themed activities will take place.

Oregon school district @4Jschools is holding a “pride fest” for all ages featuring drag performances. Why would a school hold drag shows for young kids? pic.twitter.com/uEr4v0orAN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 30, 2023

The event will include a “clothing swap, gay men’s chorus, drag performances, spoken-word poetry, food and vendors, arts and crafts table, face painting [and] student performances.”

A variety of pro-LGBT organizations are also scheduled to be present as “community guests,” including Planned Parenthood. Others listed are Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS), HIV Alliance, Eugene Pride and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Ophelia’s Place, a local organization that advertises resources for teenage girls struggling with eating disorders, will also make an appearance. The group’s website states that “we are for all trans girls and cis girls, as well as for nonbinary youth, gender non-conforming youth, and genderqueer youth who feel or have a connection to girlhood or girlness.”

NEHS, the school hosting the event, has a Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club designed to affirm gender confusion among its students and by developing a so-called “safe place for students to be themselves.”

Although the event were to still take place, posters advertising the activities were removed from official district social media accounts due to backlash, particularly regarding the planned drag performances.

“The organizers, the students and the staff supporting the students reached out to let us know that the students were no longer feeling safe based on some of the comments that were being posted on there,” the district’s communications director told a local news outlet earlier this week.

This is not the first time that the school district has made headlines. In March, LifeSiteNews reported that a high school teacher in Eugene had given a “sexual fantasy” short story assignment to students. The incident gained national attention and was condemned by the district, which launched an investigation.

While the presence of the LGBT agenda and gender ideology in public schools is not a new phenomenon, it has been seen with greater prominence in recent weeks in celebration of so-called “pride month” in June. Earlier this week, California parents planned to protest an upcoming “pride day” at a local elementary school, declaring that they would keep their children home on June 2 in opposition to the narrative to normalize homosexual parenting.

Last Friday, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation banning gender ideology in elementary schools, removing sexually explicit books from school libraries and ensuring that parents are informed of any gender confusion experienced by their children.

The moves taken by many states to protect vulnerable children and parental rights stands in direct contrast to the rise in LGBT indoctrination in public schools and Oregon’s laws on the issue that permit gender-confused children to access puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and mutilating surgeries.

RELATED:

Maryland school district grooms children into LGBT lifestyle by sponsoring ‘PRIDE Town Hall’

New Hampshire school district used federal COVID funds on LGBT ‘pride’ event with drag show

Share











