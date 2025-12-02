Oregon school survey asks 6th graders if they’re homosexual, ‘genderfluid,’ ‘Two Spirit’

Parents are outraged over the ‘Oregon Student Health Survey,’ which asks children about ‘gender identity' and sexuality, including if they identify as ‘nonbinary,’ ‘agender,’ or other deviant identities.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Oregon Health Authority is asking students as young as sixth grade what “gender identity and sexual orientation” they identify with, as part of a wide-ranging health survey that has parents in the state outraged.

The anonymous Oregon Student Health Survey states its purpose as to “let us know what’s going on in school and your life. This helps us understand where students like you are doing well and where they may be struggling and need some help to succeed.” It asks students numerous questions about their age, ethnicity, home life, health, and school situation.

It also devotes one of its “demographics” sections to “gender identity and sexual orientation,” asking children if they are male, female, “transgender,” “Two Spirit,” “Demigirl/Demiboy,” “Nonbinary,” “Generfluid,” “Genderqueer,” “Questioning,” “Agender/No Gender,” or various “gender identities” specific to Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders. It also asks if students are heterosexual, homosexual, lesbian, bisexual, “pansexual,” asexual/aromantic, or “queer”. It specifies that students can choose more than one answer, and that answering at all is optional.

The Oregon Health Authority claims to have “made it easy for [parents] to opt your child out of the survey. Simply fill in the bottom of the parental notification form sent by the school, sign it, and return it to the school’s front office. The school will make sure that your child does not take the survey.​”

Hillsboro School District communications officer Beth Graser assured Fox News that “Every parent/guardian received advance information about this survey in two ways: through our ParentSquare communication system and via hard copy that was sent home with students.”

But at least one Oregon parent says the survey has come as a surprise to more than a few parents.

“I was made aware of this survey somehow online,” Portland area father Chuck Gonzales told Fox News. “I might’ve got it through an email, but it was a survey that is asking our children grades six, eighth, and eleventh grade issued by the Oregon Health Authority. And the survey, it asks a lot of really confusing things to sixth graders. And one of those is it discusses and asks about their gender and sexual identity. So when I heard about this, I went to the website, downloaded the PDF form, and sure enough, it was just right there.”

“When I had heard of this survey, none of the parents that I had spoken with or comments online had heard anything about it,” he added. “And of course, plenty of people thought that it was completely made up and ridiculous. But when it actually came out, when I posted the link and I had parents private messaging me to send them the link to the survey so they could opt out.”

Graser maintains that her school “received a signed opt-out form for [Gonzales’s son Maxwell] and they did not participate in the survey.” Regardless, Gonzales argues that the questions are inappropriate to pose to any young student.

“It is infuriating that the government, the state of Oregon, and these liberal progressives down in Salem can think that they can go into the bedrooms of our children and ask them about things they have no clue about,” he said. “My son had no idea what any of this meant, but he knew that it was weird and sick and gross.”

The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools, from libraries to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas.

The Trump administration has taken steps to depoliticize public education, including by ordering the elimination of federal funds to schools that continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and by reversing the Biden administration’s infusion of gender ideology into Title IX rules.

Oregon is no stranger to controversies of “woke” bias in public education. Last month, Grants Pass School District 7 agreed to pay $650,000 to two teachers it wrongfully fired for objecting to its transgender policies.

