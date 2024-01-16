Oregon Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump’s eligibility for 2024 election

Oregon won't get involved in a legal quagmire the U.S. Supreme Court is slated to take over next month.

SALEM (LifeSiteNews) – The Oregon Supreme Court announced Friday it will not consider a challenge to former President Donald Trump’s placement on the 2024 presidential ballots, opting not to mire itself in a bitter legal controversy already slated to be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last month, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Trump was ineligible for the presidency under the Disqualification Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says that “[n]o person” may “hold any office” who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States, “or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Democrats argue, and the court agreed, that Trump did so by “engag[ing] in insurrection” by calling for the infamous January 6, 2021 demonstration to protest Congressional certification of his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, which devolved into a riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. The FBI eventually had to admit it did not find evidence that the riot was intended by Trump or otherwise planned by those around him.

Oregon Fox affiliate KPTV reports that Oregon’s highest court has confirmed it will not hear a challenge to Trump’s eligibility brought by five voters in the Beaver State, settling that the Trump campaign will not have to worry about the issue impacting his odds in the state’s primary or general elections.

Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade previously declined to intervene as well, arguing that she “had no authority under Oregon law, at the primary election stage, to consider Mr. Trump’s qualification to serve as President.” March 21 is the deadline for finalizing Oregon’s ballots for its primary, which will take place on May 21.

Trump’s various GOP primary competitors overwhelmingly denounced the ruling as a politically motivated abuse of power, a flouting of both facts and law, and an unwarranted meddling in the election process that ought to be overturned. The U.S. Supreme Court has confirmed that it will review the Colorado ruling next month; even some anti-Trump liberals have acknowledged that disqualifying Trump is likely unconstitutional.

Regardless, challenges to Trump’s eligibility are awaiting resolution in 18 states (excluding Oregon), with Maine also having excluded him from the ballot. All are expected to be rendered moot by SCOTUS, however. Challenges have already been dismissed in an additional 13 states.

Trump maintains a commanding lead for the Republican presidential nomination, and won his first primary victory Monday in the Iowa caucuses, scoring 51% of the vote and 20 delegates to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s 21% and 9 delegates, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s 19% and 8 delegates. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out and endorsed Trump after winning just 7.7% and three delegates; the other two remaining candidates have vowed to press on.

Fluctuating national polls currently have Trump narrowly leading a close race with Biden should the former president be nominated, although voters also say that potential convictions in his various ongoing trials will make them less likely to support him. It’s also speculated that Democrats may replace Biden with a younger Democrat such as Gavin Newsom or Dean Phillips, and it is not yet certain which candidate would lose more votes to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential run.

