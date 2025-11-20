Oregon will give Planned Parenthood $7.5 million to make up for lost federal funding

Oregon has established a ‘working group’ with Planned Parenthood to protect abortion under Trump and is one of seven states that have pledged to help cover Planned Parenthood’s lost funds with state dollars.

SALEM, Oregon (LifeSiteNews) — Oregon Democrats have announced that the state legislature’s Joint Emergency Board will allocate $7.5 million to Planned Parenthood, to make up the difference of Medicaid reimbursements the abortion giant lost from the federal government.

The Oregon Capital Chronicle reports that the money will go to 12 Planned Parenthood locations across the state, to compensate for President Donald Trump’s July signing of his “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (BBB), a wide-ranging tax and spending package that contains a one-year ban on federal tax dollars going through Medicaid to entities that commit abortions for reasons other than rape, incest, or supposed threats to the mother’s life.

Abortion, the destruction of an innocent unborn baby in his mother’s womb, is never necessary for health reasons or justifiable.

The nation’s largest abortion chain has closed at least 20 locations since the BBB took effect, and as many as 200 reportedly stand at risk of closure.

Oregon, which has also established a “working group” with Planned Parenthood to preserve abortion “access” under Trump, is one of seven states that have pledged to fully or partially cover Planned Parenthood’s lost funds with state tax dollars.

Without Roe v. Wade to ensure abortion’s legality, the abortion industry relies heavily on taxpayer funding to stay in operation. Last year, Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report revealed that its affiliates across the nation took in $699.3 million in government “health services” reimbursements and grants, accounting for 39 percent of its total revenue during that period. At the same time, the abortion chain committed 392,715 abortions – yet its non-abortion procedures, such as pap tests and cancer screenings, continued to decline as percentages of its overall business.

Within weeks of returning to office, Trump began enforcing the Hyde Amendment against direct funding of most elective abortions, reinstated the Mexico City Policy which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad, and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending.

In March, the Trump administration froze Title X “family planning” grants to nonprofits it said violated its executive orders on immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including Planned Parenthood affiliates in nine states.

Other Republicans have proposed standalone measures to fully cut off Planned Parenthood’s government funding: the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which permanently bans federal funds from being used for abortion; and the Defund Planned Parenthood Act, which disqualifies Planned Parenthood and its affiliates specifically. But they would require 60 votes to make it through the Senate.

