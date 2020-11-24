Orthodox Christians for Life relaunches to ‘bring a unified Orthodox Christian voice to the pro-life movement’

RIVERSIDE, California, November 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Orthodox Christians for Life has been restored by new leadership, after many years of inactivity. The group was originally founded in 1986, but fell dormant in the early 2000s. Orthodox Christians for Life (“OCLife”) has now obtained 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, and will once again bring a unified Orthodox Christian voice to the pro-life movement. Emily Wilkinson is its President and Executive Director.

OCLife’s mission is “To equip the Orthodox Christian community to strengthen its commitment to the sacredness of human life from conception to death, illuminating the Church’s teaching on life issues through education and engagement.”

The initial focus of the organization will be to re-establish its parish ministry program, mobilizing lay people to serve their church and community through affiliated Orthodox Christians for Life ministries. The groups’ activities will focus on sanctity of life prayer, education, and service.

“We are very excited to begin cultivating an Orthodox pro-life ethic,” said Wilkinson. “It is the duty of the Church to care for the vulnerable, which includes women at risk for abortion and their children. Our parish ministries will collaborate with local pro-life organizations to strengthen their impact and support pregnant women.”

In order to best assist Orthodox parishes with addressing life issues, especially abortion, OCLife will be surveying clergy about their pastoral needs. In the long term, OCLife plans to develop many sanctity of life resources that are currently lacking in the Orthodox community.

More information can be found on the Orthodox Christians for Life website and Facebook page. Those interested in starting a parish ministry should contact [email protected] for more information.

— Article continues below Petition —