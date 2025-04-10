Orthodox rabbi: Zionism a ‘cardinal sin’ for Jews, creation of Israel is ‘satanic’

Rabbi Yisrol Dovid Weiss explains the origin of Zionism, how Jews are forbidden by God to seek an end to their current 2,000-year exile, and why Israel represents a ‘rebellion against God.’

(LifeSiteNews) — While emphasizing “there is actually only one Judaism,” which the majority of self-identified Jews do not observe, a rabbi spokesman for an international Jewish organization explained that the Zionist ideology which aims to “take over Palestine” constitutes a “rebellion against God” and “a cardinal sin” for Jewish people.

Rabbi Yisrol Dovid Weiss, a representative for Neturei Karta International (NTI) spoke with LifeSiteNews providing a thorough explanation of his organization’s views on what constitutes the heresy of religious Zionism, how this movement is “trying to steal the name of Judaism” and use it “to perpetrate this colossal crime against God” involving the “killing and stealing and oppressing of (the Palestinian) people.”

According to their website, Neturei Karta is “the voice of masses of Orthodox Jews, who follow traditional Judaism and its opposition to the philosophy of Zionism” including “the existence of the state of Israel.” As a whole, they “oppose Zionist occupation of Palestine and condemn the ongoing atrocities committed by its people.”

Though largely ignored by the mainstream media, these Orthodox Jews have a significant presence on social media, and can often be seen on the frontlines of demonstrations against the Israeli occupation of Palestine and what it affirms to be the ongoing Zionist genocide against the Palestinian people.

First providing background to understanding what appear to be several different branches of Judaism, Rabbi Weiss explained that “there is actually only one Judaism,” which entails the covenant God made with Moses and the Hebrew people at Mt. Sinai. The latter agreed to be “subservient to God and to accept the 613 commandments, the laws of the Torah” in their daily lives.

“That is basically what Judaism is,” Weiss told LifeSite in a video interview. “We’re not allowed to stray one iota, one letter from Judaism as it’s been passed down.”

Reform Judaism a departure from authentic Judaism

But perhaps out of a desire to assimilate better into European society, an 18th century Jewish scholar proposed that “Moses made the Torah” and thus it was “not from God” resulting in the idea that one “can pick and choose what they want” to practice from the religion.

This was “ridiculous to us because [the Torah] was given by God, all the Jews witnessed this” at Mt. Sinai, Weiss explained.

This “reform” movement which relativized the Torah then “ordained their ministers and rabbis, and all of a sudden, they’re calling themselves a branch of Judaism” which came to be known as “Reform Judaism.”

So, “you made a new religion, or whatever you want to call it, but don’t put the label Judaism on it when it’s totally antithetical, when it’s contradictory to God giving us the Torah,” he admonished.

According to the description of Weiss, so called “Conservative” and “Modern Orthodox” Jewish movements began with the same faulty premise of believing the Torah was subject to change by man, but merely chose to adhere to different levels of Orthodox Jewish practice.

“What do you mean, ‘Modern’ Orthodox?” he quipped explaining this expression to be “a euphemism for a ‘compromised Orthodox.’” Since the Torah comes from God who is outside of time, it applies to all equally throughout time and is not subject to change, he argued.

He went on to lament “the majority of Jews today around the world” departed from their religion yet “consider themselves proper Jews, even though they’re not upholding the covenant which is Judaism.”

Zionism born from ‘Reform Judaism’

Following a sense of being treated unjustly by the greater society in late 19th century France, some of these “reform” Jewish leaders concluded that the prospect of assimilation was not sufficient to protect their rights and thus they decided “they’re going to create their own national home,” Weiss explained.

“So, the children, the offspring of this assimilation movement called ‘Reform Judaism,’ that threw away the yoke of Torah—the covenant we made with God—came along with another concept: they’ll make their own home, state, their own nationalism. That was called Zionism,” he summarized, as they aimed to accomplish these goals in the land of Mt. Zion, Palestine.

God warned ancient Hebrews, if you are not sufficiently holy, ‘the land will reject you’

Reviewing the basics of Jewish history, which Christians recognize as their own as well, the New York based rabbi recalled how the Hebrews were directed by God 3,000 years ago to enter the Holy Land.

Yet “as it says in the Torah many times… be very careful, because when you’re going into the Holy Land, it is holy, and if it’s holy, you have to be at a very high level of spirituality as a nation. If not, then the Almighty warns us that in the Torah, the land will reject you if you will defile the land,” Weiss explained.

“And therefore, you find all the books of the prophets, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Isaiah—all of them spoke about warning the Jews in their prophecies that they will be driven from the land because they’re not up to par in what’s required” in their observance of the covenant, he said. “And they eventually went into exile with the destruction of the Temple” by the Babylonians in 586 B.C., and again in 70 A.D., which Christians see as the fulfillment of a prophesy of Jesus Christ.

Jews presently ‘in exile,’ under ‘three oaths’ from God to make no ‘attempt to end exile’

Yet, of great importance is what Weiss referred to as a prophesy of King Solomon in the Song of Songs which allegorically has been interpreted in Jewish tradition as a directive from God to not attempt to end their exile from the Holy Land by force as this can only happen with the direct intervention of God.

“At that time, do not attempt to release yourself from exile through physical means,” he explained. “Remember, it’s the Almighty who rules the world. He gave you the land; we are driven from the land as a nation. And do not attempt to rebel against this decree of God.”

As a result of this directive, “we were put under three oaths,” the rabbi said. “One is that once sent into exile, we should not return en masse in large numbers. Secondly, we should not rebel against any nation. We have to be loyal citizens in every country where we reside. Thirdly, not to make any attempt to end exile.”

“This happened two thousand years ago with the destruction of the Temple, and from that day till today, Jews who are true to the Torah believe fully the Almighty never changed. He created the world; he took us in; he sent us out; it’s His world; He gives reward; He gives punishment. And the bitter medicine is that we are—in this decree of exile—dispersed amongst the nations,” Weiss explained. But this exile “is from God. God is all compassionate, is good; he knows what’s good; it’s a medicine. It’s to break our haughtiness, and so we accept this.”

‘We say in our prayers, ‘because of our sins, we’re in exile.”

According to Weiss, it is antithetical and a complete violation of Judaism to consider conquering the Holy Land once again by force.

“No Jewish child, no Jewish man or woman will refute or say, ‘You know what, the problem is we didn’t have a strong enough army; we didn’t have enough guns,’” he proposed. “‘If we would have had the better arms, we could have stopped the Greeks or the Romans from driving us into exile.’”

“No, we say in our prayers, ‘we know because of our sins we’re in exile.’ The only solution is our repentance, serving God, and when God sees the time is right, in the blink of an eye, exile will end, and we believe God will make a metaphysical change in the world. All humanity will recognize one God,” and “all the nations will join arms and we will go up and serve God in harmony.”

‘God will build a Temple,’ for Christians, this is Jesus Christ Himself

Weiss also shared the Orthodox Jewish belief that at this time “God will build a temple, and it will be accepted by all humanity.”

“Our belief is therefore distinctly different from the Christian belief in the future and different from the Muslim belief,” he said. “We have different concepts, but that’s a spiritual thing in the future, and that will be proven when it happens.”

According to Christian doctrine, Jesus Christ Himself is the true mystical Temple that all Judaism was awaiting (Jn 2: 18-22). This new mystical Temple, the Body of Christ, the true Israel, is the Catholic Church (cf. 2 Cor 6:16, 1 Cor 3:16, Eph 2: 19-20) which through its sacramental life participates in the divine mystery of Christ drawing all humanity into communion with the Father through the Holy Spirit, thus providing the means to that universal harmony of mankind in serving God as the Jews expected.

Zionism a ‘cardinal sin,’ Israeli flag a symbol of ‘rebellion against God’

Despite these different eschatological beliefs regarding the end times or even messianic fulfillment, Weiss highlighted that Jews had lived peacefully in Muslim countries for centuries and were never considered a threat to their host nation as other Jewish rabbis have emphasized as well.

“They’re scholars (and) they know that we are forbidden for these 2,000 years, since the exile began, that we are not aspiring or striving to establish our sovereignty, our nationhood, to take over Palestine. They know that to us it’s a cardinal sin to do that.”

“We’re in exile,” he said. And “there is no way of shooting ourselves out of exile. The way is to serve God, and when God wills, the exile will end.”

Rabbi Weiss also cited many Orthodox Jewish authorities who, as documented in several books he cited, fully reject Zionism. Providing one example of a quote by a Rabbi Cohen, a codifier of Jewish law whose books are widely referenced, “The Zionists are dead limbs of our people, which causes the entire body to rot.”

“All the authorities said (Zionism) is totally against God because we’re not in exile because we’re physically lacking, and the solution can’t be to take a gun.”

Explaining vast neighborhoods in New York City where Orthodox Jews make up the high majority of residents, the rabbi explained one can travel for miles on those streets and “you won’t find one single flag of Israel waving there, not one. And the reason for that is because we look at this flag as a rebellion against God.”

Zionist ideologues ‘steal the name of Judaism’

“We’re dealing with a movement that’s trying to collapse, trying to steal the name of Judaism,” he said. The pursuit of their selfish desires “is going to be at the cost of whoever stands in their way.” And thus, “they’re going to immorally take the identity of the Jewish people.”

“So they decided they’re going to create their homeland in Jerusalem, in Zion,” he continued. “And therefore, they’re using our identity to perpetrate this colossal crime against God, the rebellion against God, and the killing and stealing and oppressing of (the Palestinian) people.”

“It’s beyond comprehension why the world should accept such a thing when there are so many (Jewish) communities who are anti-Zionist, who have been screaming for 76 years” in opposition to the Zionist state.

“They’re saying Israel has no right to rule over any part of the Holy Land, Bibi Netanyahu does not represent world Jewry,” the voices of these Jewish communities “are not even reported on in the mainstream media.”

“Why aren’t they reporting that the very religious communities with their beautiful, esteemed, distinguished rabbinical scholars are screaming that it’s wrong, that they’re a fraud?” Weiss implored.

“We’re speaking in the name of Judaism around the world that’s true to Judaism,” and if people would “just study the issue, they will find that the very religious communities have and do stand in opposition to the creation of the (Zionist) state, (and) the mere existence of this (Israeli) occupation (of Palestine).”

Creation of Israel ‘satanic,’ crying with the people of Palestine

Rabbi Weiss also expressed his judgement that the creation of the state of Israel was “satanic” since the 1948 partition plan emanated from the United Nations which was ironically created to “adjudicate conflict through a peaceful means.” And yet in establishing this Zionist state in a region where Muslims, Christians and Jews were living together in harmony, it could be logically foreseen that this arrangement would naturally foster bloodshed.

“It’s beyond comprehension,” he mourned. “This whole issue is satanic because if not, the world wouldn’t be silent by the creation of the state and wouldn’t be silent when we’re seeing 17 months of over 50,000 people murdered, children, babies, cities destroyed, their lives destroyed. Emotionally we’re talking over two million people and their relatives that are emotionally scarred for life.”

“There’s no words, there’s no words for what we’re dealing with,” and “we cry and hurt with the people of Gaza, with the people of Palestine, we’re hurting with them, we’re crying with them,” he said.

World leaders will be judged by God. Rabbi pleads, ‘do not allow this carnage to go on’

He further pleaded with the leaders of the world who have authority to intervene in this situation, warning that they may gain some short-term benefit from supporting the Zionist agenda, but one day, after all these benefits account for little to nothing, “they’re going to have to answer to God. And isn’t it much more rewarding to do what’s right and save lives, save these people?”

“One day, rulers of the world, you are going to have to answer to your grandchildren (regarding) why you were silent and why you didn’t take action at such a clear, flagrant abuse of godliness, of justice,” he warned.

“I plead with the world leaders, stand up and do what’s right. Stand up for the people of Palestine, do not allow this carnage to go on,” Rabbi Weiss concluded.

We will not be silent witnessing Israel’s genocide in our name.” – Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss at the “Sick from Genocide” protest outside NYU Tisch Hospital in NYC yesterday, Monday, Jan 6, 2025. #FreePalestine #Gaza #HumanRights pic.twitter.com/10CMB4mLnj — Neturei Karta (@NetureiKarta) January 8, 2025

