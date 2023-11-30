Ottawa conference center cancels event featuring Josh Alexander, Christine Anderson

The event featured pro-freedom speakers Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek with a guest appearence from pro-family student activist Josh Alexander.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — An Ottawa conference center has canceled a forthcoming conservative conference featuring student activist Josh Alexander, claiming that the speakers promoted “hate speech.”

On November 28, the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre refused to rent space to Trinity Productions, an organization which brings pro-freedom speakers to Canada.

“At the time of your booking, there was no disclosure to OCEC of the nature of the event Trinity Productions intended to hold at our conference centre,” read the notice published on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Tammy Peterson, wife of prominent Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson.

“Today, it has been brought to our attention that your event features two speakers, Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek commonly associated with hate speech and beliefs that are antithetical and completely unwelcome to OCEC, its management, employees and others who use our Conference and Event Centre,” it continued.

“In these circumstances, we are terminating the Function Agreement for Booking: 39278 and shall return your deposit in the amount of $5,844.22,” the notice concluded.

Leftists cancel Christian speakers in Ottawa. That seems like intolerance to me pic.twitter.com/oXT8ZLrtEU — Tammy Peterson (@Tammy1Peterson) November 29, 2023

Christine Anderson, a German politician and Member of European Parliament, is a known an outspoken critic of the Great Reset and the COVID “pandemic.” She is also a pro-freedom leader among conservatives globally.

Recently converted Catholic commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek is another pro-freedom leader who works to expose the dangers of the World Economic Forum and its Great Reset agenda.

Anderson and Vlaardingerbroek are currently touring North America, meeting up with pro-freedom and pro-family leaders across both Canada and the United States. The pair were scheduled to join Canadian student activist Josh Alexander on November 29 in Ottawa.

Following the cancelation, Trinity Production was able to secure another location for the event, according to the Epoch Times.

“We’re not defeatable and it just motivates us to work harder. It actually brings us closer together,” tour organizer Stacey Kauder said in an interview.

The center’s decision to cancel the conference was roundly condemned by Canadians on social media.

“The Ottawa Conference Centre will no longer host @AndersonAfDMdEP and @EvaVlaar,” pro-family advocate Chris Elston, known online as Billboard Chris, posted on X. “Christine Anderson believes we should be free from authoritarianism, and Eva believes farmers should use fertilizer to grow food. They also think there are only 2 sexes. No wonder they’re banned!”

The Ottawa Conference Centre will no longer host @AndersonAfDMdEP and @EvaVlaar. Christine Anderson believes we should be free from authoritarianism, and Eva believes farmers should use fertilizer to grow food. They also think there are only 2 sexes. No wonder they’re banned! https://t.co/KiUeRctfEp pic.twitter.com/P6rYRN8lyj — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 29, 2023

Similarly, pro-freedom People’s Party of Canada candidate René de Vries responded, “Ottawa, Canada has become a woke cancel culture paradise under @JustinTrudeau and @theJagmeetSingh – what a joke for a supposedly free country.”

Unfortunately, pro-freedom and pro-family speakers are increasingly being denied space to give their talks. In October, a British Columbia community center canceled a women’s rights talk by feminist speaker Megan Murphy on the implications of transgender ideology for women after LGBT activists said the message promoted “discrimination, contempt, or hatred.”

Later the same month, an Ontario library system was exposed for refusing to rent space for an author to give a presentation on biological sex and freedom of speech as it could “test [the] bounds of hate speech.”

For respectful communication with the Ottawa Conference and Event Centre, please contact:

Pamela DiNardo

Director of Sales and Marketing

613-288-3455

[email protected]

Claudio Dinardo

Convention and Catering Director

613-288-3452

[email protected]

