Ottawa cop sues CBC after she was suspended for investigating link between COVID shot, infant deaths

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is being sued by an Ottawa detective who investigated the deaths of babies following the rollout of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

Ottawa Police Service detective Helen Grus is suing the CBC for $875,000 for publishing “false” and “harmful” articles regarding her probe into the link between COVID vaccination and sudden infant deaths (SIDs), according to information obtained by True North. After it was revealed that Grus was conducting these investigations, she was suspended from performing her duties by the Ottawa Police Service’s professional standards unit, which filed a disciplinary charge against her, forcing her to defend her actions in front of a tribunal.

“(Grus’s) concerns regarding a potential link between the novel COVID-19 vaccinations and an increase in sudden death of infants were well within her remit as a police officer to preserve life,” Grus’ lawyer Bath-Shéba van den Berg wrote in a statement to True North about the lawsuit.

“Babies died suddenly, in circumstances identical to the adverse events reported by Pfizer’s clinical data,” she continued.

“It is the duty of (the) Ottawa Police Service to properly investigate the sudden deaths of infants, which includes asking whether, or not the infants or parents took any COVID-19 vaccinations. Failure to ask about medical history is tantamount to a negligent investigation,” van den Berg added.

According to the lawsuit, the CBC launched a “adverse campaign of publishing harmful, malicious, and harassing newspaper articles containing false statements” against Grus through a series of articles published in 2022 and 2023.”

A March 31 article referred to Grus as an “anti-vaccine Ottawa police detective going rogue.” The CBC also claimed that Grus contacted the coroner to learn the vaccination status of parents, which Grus later testified at her disciplinary tribunal did not happen.

Additionally, lead PSU investigator Sgt. Jason Arbuthnot revealed that parents were informed of a confidential and internal police investigation involving Grus, prior to the publication of the CBC’s articles, contrary to the sequence of events offered by the outlet.

Grus and her lawyer argue that the probe into the deaths was within Grus’ sphere of authority as a member of the sex assault and child abuse (SACA) unit, which is tasked with investigating deaths of children under five. Additionally, protocol for SIDs includes gathering information regarding the medical history of parents, including all street, over-the-counter and prescription drug use.

Grus revealed she was prompted to investigate the link between SIDs and the COVID shot after an unusual number of infant deaths occurred in 2021 following the COVID vaccine rollout.

Grus’ tribunal trial remains ongoing and she will attend another tribunal hearing Tuesday as lawyers from both sides present their closing submissions.

