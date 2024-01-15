Ottawa Hospital announces new transgender mutilation facility

First launched in September 2023, the clinic is the second in Canada to perform amputations, genital mutilation, and facial reconstruction for those struggling with gender dysphoria.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Ottawa has become the second city in Canada to open a “gender affirming surgery” clinic that will mutilate the bodies of Canadians suffering with gender dysphoria.

On January 9, the Ottawa Hospital announced that its new “gender affirming surgery” clinic is now accepting patients for irreversible gender surgeries, including top (mastectomies, breast construction), bottom (vaginoplasty, phalloplasty), and facial procedures.

“We’re currently accepting patient referrals from physicians,” the clinic’s lead plastic surgeon and co-founder, Dr. Nicholas Cormier said in a press release. “We’re ready to service Ottawa and the surrounding communities.”

First launched in September 2023, the clinic is the second in Canada to perform amputations, genital mutilation, and facial reconstruction for those struggling with gender dysphoria.

According to the press release, the irreversible procures include: “facial surgery to make facial features more masculine or feminine, “top surgery to remove breast tissue for a more masculine appearance or enhance breast size for a more feminine appearance,” and “bottom surgery to transform the genitalia.”

While the clinic uses the seemingly simple term “bottom surgery,” the procedure in fact refers to an irreversible and painful surgery which permanently mutilates the patient. Many who have undergone the surgeries have since revealed that the procedures disfigured their bodies and left them feeling even more depressed and lost.

Previously, the only clinic to perform all three surgeries was in Montreal. Now, the Ottawa hospital has become the first in Ontario and the second in Canada to provide the gruesome procedures.

Under the new program, the Centretown Community Health Centre’s Trans Health Program will refer patients suffering with gender dysphoria both to the new clinic and to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario’s (CHEO) Gender Diversity Clinic.

The press release is not clear if all patients at the new clinic must be over 18, saying only that the Community Health Centre “refers patients who have reached the age of 18.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to the hospital to ask what the age limit on the irreversible procedures is but did not receive a response by time of publication.

“This announcement by the Ottawa Hospital represents an egregious violation of the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm,” Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition told LifeSiteNews.

“Cutting off the healthy breasts of women and minor aged girls, as well as castrating men and underage boys, is to mutilate and permanently damage patients,” he continued. “This is Nazi-level experimentation of the type that would make the infamous Dr. Mengele blush. When it’s committed on under-age children, this is also a horrific form of child abuse.”

“It’s shocking to see a hospital actually boast of its plans to mutilate people and amputate healthy body parts,” he added. “Clearly, the medical staff and hospital administrators are blinded to the harm they are committing.”

READ: UK privacy office tries to control what employees think about their ‘transgender’ colleagues

The news, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, was roundly condemned as abuse and mutilation by Canadians.

“As a woman in Ontario 🇨🇦 I’m appalled that my tax $$$ would help fund irreversible surgeries rather than be invested into mental health services to help those with dysphoria,” one posted.

As a woman in Ontario 🇨🇦 I’m appalled that my tax $$$ would help fund irreversible surgeries rather than be invested into mental health services to help those with dysphoria. Removing healthy body parts instead of aligning the mind with the body must bring in boatloads of💰.… — MaureenWRC💚🤍💜 (@MaureenWRC) January 10, 2024

“So you’re butchering vulnerable people’s bodies so you can capitalise on their insurance claims?” another asked

As LifeSiteNews has previously noted, research does not support the assertions from transgender activists that surgical or pharmaceutical intervention to “affirm” confusion is “necessary medical care” or that it is helpful in preventing the suicides of gender-confused individuals.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Indeed, there is proofthat the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

Additionally, LifeSiteNews compiled a list of medical professions and experts who warn against transgender surgeries, warning of irreversible changes and lifelong side effects.

As the report by the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh about the Vanderbilt University Medical Center promoting mutilating gender surgeries has shown, the real reason for hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to promote transgender surgeries and hormones is to “make a lot of money.”

A “chest reconstruction,” for instance, costs approximately $40,000 per person, according to Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor.

Campaign Life’s Fonseca revealed that he believes part of the motivation for the new clinic is the monetary profit to the doctors, saying, “It’s common knowledge that the sex-change surgery industry is highly lucrative. Both the surgeries and the pharmaceutical drugs are extremely expensive and tremendously profitable for hospitals and those who work in that field.”

“It’s sad to say, but I suspect the Ottawa Hospital has set aside its ethical and moral obligations in order to chase a profitable ‘market segment’ that deals in human misery,” Fonseca lamented.

“Someday, when the public realizes that the so-called ‘gender affirming care’ industry was a massive crime against humanity, these doctors and administrators may have to stand trial for their crimes, just as the German doctors stood trial in Nuremburg for their shameful participation in Nazi medical experimentation.”

READ: American Academy of Pediatrics article calls banning trans ‘care’ for kids ‘medical neglect,’ ‘emotional abuse’

Share











