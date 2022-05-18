Ottawa police chief says he never asked Trudeau to suppress Freedom Convoy with Emergencies Act

Interim chief Steve Bell explained that 'we didn’t make a direct request for the Emergencies Act.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Ottawa Police Service (OPS) interim chief Steve Bell acknowledged his department did not request that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoke the Emergencies Act (EA) in February to take down the trucker Freedom Convoy.

During a House of Commons affairs meeting Tuesday, questioned by Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and former party leader Andrew Scheer if the OPS asked Trudeau for EA powers, Bell responded by saying he did not.

“So we were involved in conversations with our partners and the political ministries,” Bell said, adding that “we didn’t make a direct request for the Emergencies Act.”

Trudeau claimed on April 27 that the EA was needed and police had asked for it because “illegal blockades hurt workers and endangered public safety,” adding that “police were clear that they needed tools not held by any federal, provincial or territorial law.”

“It was only after we got advice from law enforcement that we invoked the Emergencies Act,” Trudeau said.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino also claimed that advice from law enforcement asked that the EA be enacted.

However, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) commissioner Brenda Lucki recently revealed to an inquiry that her police force did not request help from Trudeau in the form of the EA.

Lucki said last week, “No, there was never a question of requesting the Emergencies Act.”

Lucki also stated plainly that border blockades in Alberta and Ontario were dealt with a “measured approach and existing legislation.”

As it stands now, four legal organizations are challenging the Trudeau government’s use of EA, which was enacted by Trudeau on February 14 to shut down the Freedom Convoy.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recently announced that his government was given intervenor status on legal cases fighting Trudeau’s use of the EA.

For three weeks in February, the Freedom Convoy took to the streets of Ottawa to demand an end to all COVID mandates.

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after protesters had been cleared out.

Last month, the Trudeau government cited “cabinet confidentiality” as the reason for refusing to disclose why it used the EA to crush the Freedom Convoy in response to a rash of legal challenges against its use.

In April, Trudeau appointed a judge with known ties to the Liberal Party to oversee an inquiry into his government’s invocation of EA.

Many outrageous claims made by both the mainstream media and some in the Trudeau government regarding the Freedom Convoy have been proved to be untrue, including one that the truckers were being funded by foreign entities with ties to terrorist-linked financing. This resulted in hundreds having their bank accounts frozen.

Reports that protesters had started a fire were proved to be false, and recently a top official with the RCMP said there is no evidence of any links to terrorist activity in the funding of the Freedom Convoy.

The author of the EA itself warned that Trudeau’s use of it may have set a bad precedent.

Share











