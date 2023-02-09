Ottawa police detain 4 people protesting drag queen story hour for kids

Two of the demonstrators detained by police were Josh Alexander, the student banned from his Catholic high school for protesting gender-confused males being allowed to use girls' bathrooms, and his brother.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Ottawa Police arrested four people who were protesting a drag queen story time event yesterday that was geared toward children.

According to Ottawa Police, four people were arrested but not charged for protesting at the event. They were released shortly thereafter.

The drag story time event was held at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa and saw drag performers China Doll and Cyril Cinder read stories to kids. The event was part of Capital Pride’s Winterlude programming.

Video posted online by Lincoln Jay of Rebel News shows Canadian High School student Josh Alexander being placed in handcuffs before being put in the back of a police car.

Additional video posted shows protesters and counter-protesters clashing outside the National Arts Centre.

It is not known why Alexander and the three others were detained by police.

Alexander told LifeSiteNews that he will be giving more details regarding the incident at a later time.

He had announced on Twitter this past Sunday that he would be protesting the drag queen story time event.

“Join us in Ottawa on Wednesday. Peaceful and respectful as always. @ National Arts Center – Centre National des Arts,” tweeted Alexander.

A video clip from CTV Ottawa shows Alexander and brother Nick Alexander being cornered by police.

Alexander said in the CTV video clip that to have kids around drag “is just wrong.”

“It’s an inherently sexual thing, drag’s always been sexual, we’ve recently politicized it.”

This was the second time Alexander was detained by police this week.

On Monday, he was arrested and charged at his school for attending class.

Alexander protested his Catholic school, St. Joseph’s, in Renfrew, Ontario last year allowing gender-confused males to use girls’ bathrooms and was then suspended.

Josh’s attorney, James Kitchen, the chief litigator for Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC), told LifeSiteNews on Monday that Alexander’s decision to go back to school today was “an intelligent choice of a young man who knows what he is doing.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was handed a 20-day suspension on November 23, 2022, after organizing a school walkout in support of girls’ rights to access their facilities without the presence of male students.

The teenager had told LifeSiteNews that, in accordance with Catholic teaching and the Bible, he believes that there are only two sexes.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable push in western nations to actively promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

In fact, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government pledged a whopping $100 million in funding last year for LGBT activist groups.

