Ottawa police to enact ‘surge and contain’ strategy to crack down on Freedom Convoy

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Announcing a three-pronged “surge and contain” strategy, the chief of the Ottawa Police Service, Peter Sloly, outlined an impending crackdown on the Freedom Convoy protestors in the coming hours and days.
The Freedom Convoy protestors are calling for an end to all tyrannical COVID measures in the country.
“There are three parts to this new strategy,” opened Sloly at a press conference on Friday afternoon.
“Number One: We’re deploying a surge of police officers in the downtown and the immediate neighborhoods. There will be approximately 150 additional officers dedicated to only patrolling and addressing unlawful and threatening conduct in the most impacted neighborhoods,” explained the chief, saying that this “surge” will “offer a clear message to the demonstrators [that] ‘the lawlessness must end.’”
Part two, Sloly detailed, will be “a hardening of the perimeter in the demonstration ‘red zone,’ the immediate area of Wellington Street in front of the Parliament buildings,” with police being used to ensure a “further isolation and containing [of] the demonstration” through the use of “concrete barriers” and “heavy equipment barricades” to shut off access to aspects of the city.
Canadian truckers are fighting back against Justin Trudeau's Covid overreach and medical tyranny, and are giving people across the country -- and the world -- a new voice for freedom!
These truckers, like millions of other Canadians, have been subjected to unprecedented medical coercion, manipulation, and intimidation on behalf of Trudeau's liberal government, and, with their livelihoods on the line, they have risen to meet the moment by bringing their cause directly to Ottawa in the form of a massive Freedom Convoy!
But, unsurprisingly, they are still being met with resistance by extreme politicians who wish to exercise complete control over these truckers' -- and all Canadians' -- medical autonomy, which is why we're asking you to show your support for these brave, hardworking men and women by adding your name and your voice to their cause.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to back off these truckers, change course in his approach to Covid, and support the medical autonomy of the truckers and all working Canadians going forward.
Like millions of Canadian workers across the country, truckers are being required by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, or face a 14-day quarantine period if and when they cross the border into the United States to make their deliveries.
These truckers were categorized as "essential workers" (which they most certainly are) during the worst days of the Covid crisis, when lockdowns were the universal norm and millions of people were forced out of their jobs and offices. Even so, they remained on the job through it all, ensuring that essentials were available to people in every corner of the country, even when some businesses were shut down and strict rules were in place that made something as simple as grocery shopping a challenge for millions.
In fact, Prime Minister Trudeau went out of his way to compliment these men and women back in March of 2020, tweeting the following:
While many of us are working from home, there are others who aren’t able to do that - like the truck drivers who are working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked. So when you can, please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can.
In fact, But just yesterday, Trudeau went on the record at a press conference labeling these truckers everything from "racists" to "Nazis" in a simply stunning reversal from his earlier comments.
So why the sudden change in attitude from the Prime Minister?
Because, as it turns out, these truckers are refusing to sit idly by while their rights -- and the rights of millions of working Canadians -- remain under attack like never before, and they are standing up to Trudeau and challenging his government's radical medical tyranny head-on.
With their livelihoods on the line, these truckers decided it was time to take action.
This past weekend, the #FreedomConvoy led a 50-mile-long caravan of what's estimated to be thousands of truckers from across Canada to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where they staged a monumental demonstration to protest Trudeau's vaccination mandate.
In addition, truckers from across the United States (who are similarly fighting to preserve their own medical freedoms against a power-hungry federal government) also joined the Freedom Convoy to stand in solidarity with their neighbors to the north.
This massive, now-international movement to restore the individual rights of these truckers and all working people after nearly two years' worth of lockdowns, mandates, and vast government overreach and infringement is taking Ottawa -- and all of Canada -- by storm.
Look no further than the trucker's GoFundMe, which has raised $10 million in support of their cause -- more than what was raised by either of Canada's two major political parties during the last financial quarter of 2021.
The grassroots are clearly on their side (and the side of freedom), but even so, Trudeau remains unmoved...
He has dismissed the truckers and their supporters as a "small fringe," and has even accused the organizers of the Freedom Convoy and its participants of holding "unacceptable views."
But Justin Trudeau is wrong: These hardworking men and women are not racists or Nazis, and they are certainly not a fringe group -- they are patriotic, freedom-loving Canadians who refuse to stand down when being faced with egregious medical tyranny on the federal government's part, and who are using their constitutional right(s) to freedom of speech and expression to be a unified voice for millions of others faced with similar medical mandates.
And they need our support.
So please, take a few minutes now to SIGN and SHARE this important petition asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse course by supporting these truckers (and all working Canadians) by abandoning intrusive, unconstitutional vaccination mandates for working people going forward.
This petition will be delivered, in person, to both Prime Minister Trudeau and the leaders of the Freedom Convoy.
Let's show Justin Trudeau, once and for all, that the desire to live and work freely is not just limited to a "small fringe," but rather the inherent right of ALL Canadians and their millions of backers from across the globe -- including YOU!
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Canada’s trucker convoy has shown the world it’s possible to push back against COVID tyranny': https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/canadas-trucker-convoy-has-shown-the-world-its-possible-to-push-back-against-covid-tyranny/
**Photo Credit: YouTube (screenshot)
Announcing the third part of the strategy, which Sloly called “Enhanced intelligence and investigation operations,” the chief said that by using the full force of all levels of government, the police have “increased” their “ability” to “identify and target protestors and supporters of protestors who are funding and enabling harmful and unlawful activity.”
“Investigative evidence gathering teams are collecting financial, digital, vehicle registration, driver identification, insurance status, and other related evidence, that will be used in prosecutions,” stated Sloly.
“Every unlawful act, including traffic and insurance violations, will be fully pursued, regardless of the origin, at any time in the future,” added the chief.
Sloly continued by stating that the protesters in the “red zone” remain steadfast in their refusal to end the protest “safely,” while emphasizing that the government sees the protest as “unacceptable” while having the explicit goal of “ending the demonstration.”
“In closing, I want to reiterate, what Ottawa residents have endured, what Ottawa businesses have endured, what our own service members and our partners have endured, over the last week is unacceptable,” expressed Sloly.
“And we have learned from our experience, we have gathered new evidence, we have secured new allies, and we’re implementing new measures, to bring this demonstration to the end,” concluded the chief.
Despite the doubling down of government and media by consistently referring to the protestors as “unlawful” and “unacceptable,” the organizers and their supporters have made frequent statements advocating for the demonstrations to remain peaceful and non-violent.
Videos of Ottawa police officers have also surfaced, showing them acting cordially with demonstrators, and even admitting on video that the protestors are largely behaving legally and peacefully.
According to the organizers, the goal of the protests is to put an immediate end to all COVID restrictions. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the mainstream media have consistently held that such views are relegated to a “small fringe minority” of Canadians, according to a recent poll by reputable pollster Angus Reid, a whopping 54 percent of Canadians support an end to all COVID measures, and believe risk assessment surrounding the coronavirus should be left up to the individual.
Among the “fringe” supporters is the last living architect of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, former premier of Newfoundland Brian A. Peckford, who delivered a powerful speech at a rally last weekend voicing his support for the Freedom Convoy and outlining the various ways the government has trampled on the rights of Canadians.
“Section 2 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, what does it say? It says you have freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, freedom of religion… freedom of the press,” stated Peckford.
“You have freedom to associate! You have freedom to assemble!”
