Our greatest weapon against the coronavirus is Vitamin D: Board-certified pathologist

March 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) –A founder of one of the largest independent laboratories in Idaho is declaring loud and clear that the greatest weapon against the coronavirus is Vitamin D.

“(The) biggest lost message in this entire pandemic is Vitamin D. It is the master key to your immune system, the master key. So we don't just have a viral pandemic, we have an international Vitamin D deficiency pandemic – i.e., 70 percent of the world is immune-suppressed,” Dr. Ryan Cole, founder of Cole Diagnostics, said during a March Capitol Clarity talk hosted by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

“Normal D levels decrease your COVID symptom severity risk for hospitalization by 90 percent. There have been a lot of placebo controlled trials that show this all around the world. It is scientific fact, not just a correlation,” said Dr. Cole.

Dr. Cole explained why Vitamin D deficiency is the biggest contributor to both Wuhan coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths: “Data shows what kills people. Cytokine storm. If you are in (Vitamin D) mid-level range, you will not die from COVID because you cannot get a cytokine storm.”

According to Dr. Cole, widespread Vitamin D deficiency makes this a big problem. “Seventy to 80 percent of all Americans are immune suppressed because they are D deficient.” He further noted that “96 percent of people in the ICU are Vitamin D deficient.”

Dr. Cole cited statistics showing lower levels of Vitamin D in darker skinned populations, which he says is due to biology, and not “social disparity.”

“Eighty-three percent of African Americans, 70 percent of Latinos, 72 percent of Native Americans, 47 percent of Caucasians are deficient,” Dr. Cole said. “The darker your skin, the further north you live, the harder it is to synthesize Vitamin D.”

Along with low Vitamin D levels, Dr. Cole discussed what he called the other “highest risk factors” for COVID-19: obesity and advanced age.

“Ninety percent of deaths in the state have been over 70 years of age. That’s the at-risk population. We have stopped our society for something that's taking people that are already at that death risk age anyway,” said Dr. Cole.

Dr. Cole explained that obesity contributes to higher risk of symptoms and death at least in part because it “drastically reduces your ability to get Vitamin D into your circulation.”

“D is a fat soluble vitamin. The heavier set you are, the more it goes into your fat and not into your circulation to stimulate your immune system,” Dr. Cole explained.

“If you don't have D in normal range, how do we get D? Sunshine,” he continued.

“There's only about a three-hour window a day, without your sunscreen. You need to be outside for 20 to 30 minutes during the spring and summer to get natural Vitamin D. In the fall, in the winter, you need to supplement to boost your immune system.”