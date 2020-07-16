Abby Johnson and other Catholic pro-life leaders call for Communion only on tongue in powerful video

July 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Catholic veteran pro-life activists from across the world have joined together in unison to declare that they will only receive Holy Communion on the tongue while kneeling out of reverence to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Their joint declaration, which can be watched below, first aired as part of the “Love and reverence to Our Lord: Let’s always receive Holy Communion on the tongue” conference. The conference was organized by Voice of the Family and broadcast on LifeSite’s YouTube channel on Thursday, July 16.

The video features well known Catholic pro-life leaders. LifeSite’s Steve Jalsevac, pro-life warrior Abby Johnson, Alexander Tschugguel, Michal Matt from The Remnant newspaper, and Virginia Coda Nunziante, the head of the March for Life in Italy, all appear in the video. Dr. Gianna Emanuela Molla, daughter of St. Gianna Beretta Molla, Joseph Shaw, Chairman of the Latin Mass Society in the UK, and many other Catholic pro-life activists are seen as well.

Thursday’s conference featured a talk by U.K.-based priest Fr. Serafino Lanzetta on the theological reasons for receiving Holy Communion on the tongue. LifeSite co-founder and editor in chief John-Henry also interviewed Dr. Peter Kwasniewksi, Alexander Tschugguel, and Theresa Habsburg. Watch the conference below and read about John Smeaton’s introductory remarks by clicking here.

