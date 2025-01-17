Outgoing Washington governor mandated hospitals offer ‘emergency’ abortions to ‘pregnant people’

Washington state’s two successive governors ordered state officials to focus on expanding abortion. New Governor Bob Ferguson also appointed a Planned Parenthood executive to a committee focused on promoting abortion.

OLYMPIA, Washington (LifeSiteNews) — Meet the new governor, same as the old one.

Washington’s newest governor, Bob Ferguson, wants the state to prioritize the killing of innocent preborn babies. He is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Jay Inslee, who signed a pro-abortion executive order in his last days in office.

The former Democratic governor signed directive 25-01, which orders “the Department of Health to adopt a rule requiring hospitals that provide emergency services to offer and provide treatment, including abortion where warranted,” though abortion is never medically necessary or justifiable and cannot be a legitimate treatment.

Such abortions must be offered “to a pregnant person with an emergency medical condition according to the standard of care or to make a legally authorized transfer,” under Gov. Inslee’s order, which uses the term “pregnant person” instead of “woman,” even though men cannot have babies.

Medical experts have attested that a direct abortion is never needed to save the life of a mother or protect her health.

Inslee released this order because he worries that federal policy changes would “interfere with access to emergency abortion care [sic],” adding that “immediate adoption is necessary for the preservation of the public health, safety, and general welfare.”

President Donald Trump has unfortunately signaled that he does not support additional federal protections for preborn babies. However, his administration might cut some funding for abortion.

This executive order follows another “directive” Inslee signed in June 2024 also addressing so-called “emergency” abortions.

Inslee’s successor, Bob Ferguson, plans to continue to push for abortion. Ferguson, who harassed a Christian university while attorney general, appointed a Planned Parenthood executive to a special committee purportedly to resist the Heritage Foundation’s policy playbook called Project 2025.

Ferguson also threatened legal action against two political opponents who have a similar name. The threat succeeded in getting the candidates to drop out of the race.

“We are preparing in case President Trump attacks Washingtonians’ core freedoms,” Ferguson recently said. “We will keep Washington moving forward no matter what happens at the federal level.”

Soon after taking office, Ferguson signed an executive order titled “Strategic Convening to Protect Access to [so-called] Reproductive Care.”

Citing the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Ferguson said “Washington is not immune from this nationwide crisis, and must be proactive in taking steps to preserve [so-called] reproductive freedom within this state.”

For that reason, he created a “roundtable” of medical providers, pro-abortion “experts,” and policymakers “to explore strategies for protecting and facilitating access to reproductive health care in the state of Washington.”

This is despite the fact that state policy is to support the killing of preborn babies. Medicaid subsidizes the killing of the state’s own citizens. It also allows non-doctors to kill preborn babies.

The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute describes Washington as “protective,” meaning it is easy to kill babies in the state.

Washington law also mandates insurers cover abortion and contraception, under a 2018 law.

The law did not include any exceptions for religious institutions or other groups with pro-life views, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

