Outraged Singaporeans successfully shut down pro-LGBT event at science center

(LifeSiteNews) — On June 3, the Science Center Singapore (SCS) canceled a pro-LGBT talk about sex and gender after public backlash from outraged conservatives.

The talk, which was scheduled for June 14 for those aged 18 and older, was titled, “What’s the difference between sex and gender?” Notably, the discussion featured only pro-LGBT ideologues while claiming to be an objective forum about the so-called differences between sex and gender.

What sparked conservatives’ concerns were the three speakers who were originally poised to speak at the event, namely, a drag queen, a pro-LGBT “youth counselor,” and an associate professor who works for a pro-LGBT non-governmental organization. Interestingly, none of the so-called specialists invited to the talk identified with their biological sex.

The event ignited an outcry from many Facebook users who blasted the center’s announcement.

While some wrote they were “deeply concerned” or “appalled” about the topic of discussion, others voiced reservations about the speakers’ profiles.

Strikingly, some Facebook users mentioned they were worried that “children and youths” would participate in the talk, even though the event was for those aged 18 and above.

“It’s appalling how this event was green-lighted in the first place, especially coming from Singapore Science Centre,” penned one Facebook user under the center’s post. “And funny that none of the speakers are from a scientific background.”

Likewise, another user said she was “deeply concerned” about the panel discussion and questioned if it would be a “biased discussion.”

“By having ONLY well-known LGBTQ activists in the panel, how can the discussion be BALANCED and OBJECTIVE?” a third user questioned.

Facebook users like Leslie Kee and Alan Mitchell asked if the SCS should have tried to organize the event replete with LGBTQ ideologues in the first place.

One news outlet, Regardless, even ran an article blasting the event:

The timing, coinciding with Pride Month, and selection of panelists who each have their own subjective, self-constructed perceptions of gender identity suggest an intent to promote specific ideologies rather than a balanced, objective discussion. While it is important to include diverse voices, the absence of speakers with a congruent Gender and Sex perception and scientific experts may limit the scope of the discussion, resulting in a highly skewed one.This also spurs questions on whether the discussion would serve to educate the audience or cause greater confusion. The risk lies in promoting subjective experiences over objective truths, potentially challenging the public’s fundamental understanding of the congruence between Gender and Sex.

Similarly, the conservative group Protect Singapore mobilized its followers on Telegram by calling on them to write to the center and Singapore’s Ministry of Education to voice their opposition to the event.

An excerpt from the group’s Telegram post reads:

Advertised on both Science Centre’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, this is a panel discussion that promises ‘sociological’ perspectives on the ‘differences between gender and sex’ slated for 14 June 2024. Speakers are notable LGBTQ activists so we can expect the ‘thought-provoking dialogue that transcends conventional boundaries’ is one that would perpetuate the LGBTQ ‘gender and sexuality ideologies’ (as advertised). What makes this more perilous is the fact that the event is organized by The Science Centre, which is a statutory board of MOE, as it lends the LGBTQ activist speakers credibility and a governmental mandate that may confuse and mislead the general public (especially students and youths). We urge everyone to write in and express your concern to MOE and The Science Centre.

In response to public backlash, a spokesperson for the center announced to Channel News Asia that the event had been canceled:

Following online publicity of the session, we had received public feedback expressing concern about the content to be discussed in the session, as well as the composition of the speakers. We have reviewed the session and decided to not proceed with it.

Protect Singapore also published a post detailing reasons why gender ideology should not be adopted, particularly by publicly funded, government statutory boards like the SCS:

In response to the cancellation of the talk, Protect Singapore posted the following on their Facebook page:

We are heartened that after raising our concerns about a talk held on 14 June by Science Center, many ordinary Singaporeans spoke up. Even people beyond our network spoke up to express disagreement with LGBTQ activism in the Science Center. Such feedback contributed to the Science Center changing their course and saying they will give full refunds to those who purchased tickets. Our voices matter.

In written comments to LifeSiteNews, Regardless editor Timothy Weerasekera provided his own take regarding the saga:

Singapore’s conservatives have had some success in articulating their views over the past few years, and forestalling efforts by LGBT activists to normalize their ideology. This is in part due to their ability to mobilize in a close-knit country with a small population. Another factor that aids their cause is that the state has not yet been captured by ideologues occupying influential positions in politics and civil service. Thus, when common sense objections arise to activists’ efforts, they are received on their merits. However, Singapore’s conservatives are largely politically apathetic, because most live well-ordered lives with their basic needs and wants easily met. Unfortunately, they assume that things will remain the same in culture and society, and are therefore sluggish in their civic participation, unlike liberals who seek to create the change they desire. There is also a “kia-si” culture of self-preservation and self-censoriousness which inhibits many conservatives from speaking out in defense of the culture and institutions they should be preserving. This is because they are largely influenced by Singapore’s face-saving culture which inhibits expression of controversial views for fear of repercussions from liberal employers, family or friends.

