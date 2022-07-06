Over 100 employees suing airline, Canadian gov’t over COVID vaccine mandate

'Our objection lies in the coercion, discipline, and denial of informed consent used to achieve the government's goals of mass vaccination.'

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Over 100 active and non-active WestJet employees are suing the airline and the Canadian federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for forcing COVID jab mandates on the aviation sector.

In a statement the group said the Trudeau government collaborated “with airlines and other corporate stakeholders” to implement “punitive and divisive COVID vaccination mandates, creating a two-tier society stoked by fear, division, and anger.”

“Our objection lies in the coercion, discipline, and denial of informed consent used to achieve the government’s goals of mass vaccination,” the group said.

“Achieving informed consent under such a heinous act of forced compliance is not only unethical and unconstitutional, it is un-Canadian.”

The group has created a GiveSendGo fundraiser to raise money for its legal defense.

“We are asking for financial donations as we build our legal case against those responsible for the harm, anguish and damages we have and continue to endure from the federal government’s immoral ultimatum,” the group says.

According to the group’s GiveSendGo page, it is made up of “WestJet employees, both active and in-active, from call-centre and customer service agents to pilots and flight attendants, negatively impacted by the federal government’s medical mandates.”

“Many of us have individual variances in our stories; some are on unpaid leave, some suffer from vaccine injury, some were forced into early retirement, and some were terminated. Although impacted individually, we all suffer equally,” the group says.

The group’s legal counsel is Alberta-based civil liberties lawyer Leighton Grey from Grey Wowk Spencer LLP. Grey in recent months has taken on many cases involving workers in various levels of government at the local and federal levels, who were impacted by mandatory COVID jab mandates as a condition of work.

According to Grey as reported in the Western Standard, the group has thus far sent “sent a cease-and-desist letter advising WestJet of our clients’ intent to sue.” Grey says that the group has already drafted the lawsuit.

Grey noted that although there is “somewhat of a reprieve right now” in terms of COVID mandates for work and travel, “we know what’s coming this fall.”

“The federal government has made it clear we will be heading into a nine-month rotation of forced vaccination,” Grey noted.

Because of this, Grey noted that he is telling his clients, “you go back to work now, it’s basically a prelude to a kiss.”

Group cites physical ‘harm’ caused by the COVID jabs

The group says that due to emerging evidence regarding the COVID jabs’ negative effects, it is “abundantly clear that a great deal of scientific information was never communicated to the public.”

“Harm from the covid vaccine mandate is irrefutable. We are your family, friends and neighbours, and we have experienced significant suffering. Loss of employment and relationships, while having our rights trampled and cast aside, is a reality society can no longer ignore. In acknowledging these harsh realities, we are pursuing legal action against the Government of Canada and WestJet Airlines,” the group said.

“While we are reluctant to make accusations against any particular organization, it is indisputable that the fundamental hallmarks of informed consent were never achieved: the voluntary nature of a decision and disclosure of information.”

While the group says it was the federal government who mandated the COVID jabs for airline workers, it believes that WestJet had a “role and responsibility to protect its employees from such egregious assaults on rights and freedoms in the workplace.”

According to WestJet employee and group organizer Jeff Roberts, the group’s goal is to “seek relief for WestJet employees and set the record straight to ensure these mandates never return, benefiting all Canadians.”

In October 2021, Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 jab mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said the un-jabbed will no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally.

Trudeau “suspended” the COVID travel vaccine mandates on June 20, however, those without the jabs still must quarantine for two weeks upon return home.

The U.S., which is WestJet’s largest market besides Canada, mandates non-citizens be vaccinated to enter the country, meaning to be a pilot and fly internationally is essentially out of question at this time, unless one has an exemption.

New WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech in late May called for an end to all travel COVID mandates. He came on board after the mandates had been put in place.

Both WestJet and Air Canada last fall mandated that all of their employees be vaccinated. This resulted in hundreds losing their jobs.

Some pilots who lost their job last year recounted their stories to LifeSiteNews and explained that they began to fight back through the creation of the group “Free to Fly.”

Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is being challenged in court by People’s Party of Canada leader and former MP Maxime Bernier.

The group is currently looking to reach additional WestJet employees impacted by COVID mandates, both those working and those who are not, by contacting [email protected] for more information.

All of the COVID jabs approved for use in Canada are still experimental, with clinical trials not being completed until 2023.

The COVID jab trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is its alleged ability to prevent severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Share











