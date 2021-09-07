Over 100 Ontario youth suffer heart inflammation following COVID-19 jab, report says

People aged 12-24 years are among the least vaccinated in Ontario, yet make up between 52% - 78% of all the myocarditis and pericarditis cases linked to the injections.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Public Health of Ontario released a report last week stating that 106 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis – heart inflammation conditions – have been detected in young people aged 12-24 shortly after they received one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The abortion-tainted injection, which attorney Thomas Renz attributes to a conservative estimate of 45,000 deaths in the United States alone, has a history of causing heart inflammation, especially in the younger age cohorts.

The recent report released by Public Health of Ontario, which looked at the vaccine injury data from December 13, 2020 to August 7, 2021, confirmed in their findings that young people, primarily adolescent males, have an increased susceptibility to developing cardiac conditions following the jab.

Out of the 341 reported incidences of heart inflammation, only 204 “met” the required “case definition levels of diagnostic certainty” to qualify as vaccine-induced myocarditis and pericarditis. Out of those 204, “79.9% [of cases] occurred in males,” with the highest case count occurring in young men “aged 18-24 years,” according to the report.

People aged 12-24 years are among the least vaccinated people in Ontario, making up less than 20% of all administered doses. However, as per the report, people in this age range are anywhere from 52% to 78% of all the myocarditis and pericarditis cases that have been linked to the injections.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of myocarditis are:

Chest pain

Rapid or abnormal heartbeat (arrhythmias)

Shortness of breath, at rest or during activity

Fluid buildup with swelling of your legs, ankles and feet

Fatigue

Other signs and symptoms of a viral infection such as a headache, body aches, joint pain, fever, a sore throat or diarrhea

When assessing the seriousness of this condition, the Mayo Clinic reports that “severe myocarditis can permanently damage your heart muscle” and if treatment is not sought quick enough, can lead to:

Heart failure. Untreated, myocarditis can damage your heart’s muscle so that it can’t pump blood effectively. In severe cases, myocarditis-related heart failure may require a ventricular assist device or a heart transplant.

Untreated, myocarditis can damage your heart’s muscle so that it can’t pump blood effectively. In severe cases, myocarditis-related heart failure may require a ventricular assist device or a heart transplant. Heart attack or stroke. If your heart’s muscle is injured and can’t pump blood, the blood that collects in your heart can form clots. If a clot blocks one of your heart’s arteries, you can have a heart attack. If a blood clot in your heart travels to an artery leading to your brain, you can have a stroke.

If your heart’s muscle is injured and can’t pump blood, the blood that collects in your heart can form clots. If a clot blocks one of your heart’s arteries, you can have a heart attack. If a blood clot in your heart travels to an artery leading to your brain, you can have a stroke. Rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias). Damage to your heart muscle can cause an abnormal heart rhythm.

Damage to your heart muscle can cause an abnormal heart rhythm. Sudden cardiac death. Certain serious arrhythmias can cause your heart to stop beating (sudden cardiac arrest). It’s deadly if not treated immediately.

The Mayo Clinic does not feature a warning about the causal link between vaccinating children and the development of myocarditis, but instead instructs people to receive the COVID-19 injection as a prevention method against myocarditis.

Under the heading “Prevention” on the myocarditis information page, Mayo’s site states, “Get your vaccines. Stay up to date on the recommended vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19, rubella and influenza.”

In response to the use of terms such as “severe myocarditis” and “mild myocarditis” Dr. Steven Pelech, a Canadian professor of medicine stated, “Contrary to what a number of people have said, there is no such thing as ‘mild myocarditis.’”

Vaccine injuries have been widely known to suffer from drastic underreporting, even with systems put in place such as the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). According to experts, there is a “5 to 15-fold under-reporting of C-19 Vaccine related deaths in VAERS.”

Renz, who is suing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on behalf of a team of doctors, implores everyone to be cognizant of the fact that COVID-19 vaccine deaths and injuries are vastly underreported.

While referencing the data he has analyzed, some of which was leaked to him by whistleblowers in the medical field, he said “If you are under 30, the vaccine has a substantially higher risk of killing you than saving you.”

Canada was the first country to approve the abortion-linked shots for children as young as 12 in May of this year. Since then, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported that they will be vaccinating children as young as five by early next year, even though the American Academy of Pediatrics lists the COVID-19 mortality rate in children at “0.00-0.003%.”

As stated by Dr. Pelech, “Why would you want to submit people who are unlikely to be negatively affected by the virus itself with vaccines that have now been proven, in scientific literature, to be associated with health risks?”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

