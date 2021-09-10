20+ Republican states exploring lawsuits against Biden’s ‘outrageous’ vaccine mandates

Dozens of Republican governors and attorneys general across the U.S. have slammed the vaccine rules unveiled by Joe Biden yesterday, which will apply businesses with more than 100 employees.

(LifeSiteNews) – At least 20 Republican-led states have announced that may sue to block the Biden administration’s new COVID-19 vaccination requirements for tens of millions of American workers in the private sector.

Dozens of Republican governors and state attorneys general across the U.S. have slammed the vaccine rules unveiled by Joe Biden yesterday, which seek to force U.S. businesses with more than 100 employees to require workers either to take the COVID vaccine or undergo weekly testing, through Department of Labor’s Office of Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Biden also announced that he will mandate vaccination, with no testing option, for all federal employees, federal contractors, healthcare workers at facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid funding, and 300,000 educators with the federal Head Start program.

The move drew almost unanimous backlash from conservative leaders across the country.

“When you have a president like Biden issuing unconstitutional edicts against the American people, we have a responsibility to stand up for the Constitution and to fight back, and we are doing that in the state of Florida,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday. “This is a president who has acknowledged in the past he does not have the authority to force this on anybody and this order would result potentially in millions of Americans losing their jobs.”

Texas has also threatened to take action, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeting yesterday that “Texas is already working to halt this power grab.” The state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, affirmed that Texas has plans to sue the Biden administration “very soon.”

I will see you in court soon! https://t.co/Ukugz3Wx6b — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 10, 2021

Governors and attorneys general in nearly every Republican state have made similar comments, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte calling the Biden administration’s new mandate “gross federal overreach” and “unlawful in Montana.”

“OSHA cannot dictate personal health care decisions for Missourians,” read a statement from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office. “Missouri is not under an OSHA state plan, and Parson will not allow state employees to be used to enforce this unconstitutional action.”

“Joe Biden doesn’t have the legal authority to force COVID vaccines on millions of Americans. His proposal is unlawful and historic in its overreach. Lawsuits are coming,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt likewise pledged Friday, echoing comments from attorneys general in Arizona, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Utah.

As Biden began his remarks Thursday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster even vowed to fight him and fellow “radical Democrats” “to the gates of hell.” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy described the administration’s “unenforceable” mandates as “a case for the 25th Amendment.”

The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 9, 2021

This is ridiculous and unenforceable. If there was ever a case for the 25th Amendment…https://t.co/yibulJ298Z#25thAmendment #akgov #Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) September 10, 2021

Republican governors especially took aim at Biden’s declaration Thursday that he would use his “power as President” to push governors who resist COVID-19 mandates “out of the way.”

“The White House needs to be reminded that the states created the federal government, not the other way around,” said North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who floated “mounting a legal challenge to this mandate.”

“Governors don’t report to Joe Biden. Governors don’t report to the federal government, the states created the federal government, and Joe Biden has stepped out of his reach,” Gov. Doug Ducey similarly said. “These mandates are outrageous. They will never stand up in court.”

Other governors who have explicitly announced possible legal action against the Biden regime include Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

Top Republican state leaders have reportedly begun working together against Joe Biden’s COVID-19 plan, as well. “A conference call with Republican governors just wrapped up,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced earlier today. “President Biden has overreached with these new mandates, and we’re united in fighting back. I’m partnering alongside my conservative colleagues across the country in this fight.”

State attorneys general appear to be developing a similar coalition, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday. “My team and I, along with other like-minded attorneys general, are reviewing all legal action on how to stand against these authoritarian actions by the Biden administration,” Rokita said.

Share











