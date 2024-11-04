Over 25 Canadian cities support initiative designating December as Christian Heritage Month

(LifeSiteNews) – More than 25 Canadian municipalities signed onto a proclamation declaring December as “Christian Heritage Month.”

The proclamation also asks provinces to take the initiative to declare the last month of the year in recognition of Christianity as an important part of Canadian heritage given the fact other faiths have special months of their own.

Major cities that have signed on include Ajax, Durham, Sudbury, Mississauga, Ottawa, and Niagara Falls in Ontario, Alberta municipalities Red Deer and Okotoks, and Regina and Saskatoon in Saskatchewan. In British Columbia, Whistler and Prince George have also signed the petition.

All of the cities have pledged to bring forth legislation that enshrines December as Christian Heritage Month into local law. Many have already done so.

The move by Canadian cities comes after the federal government and provincial governments have yet to proclaim December as Chrisitan Heritage Month.

According to the Christian Heritage Month Initiative, its mission is to have December “declared as Christian Heritage Month, recognizing the values of love, service, and compassion that define the Christian community.”

“The Christian Heritage Month Initiative is a dynamic, multi-denominational movement dedicated to celebrating the vibrant cultural, social, and artistic contributions of Canada’s Christian community,” the initiative says.

The initiative is under the leadership of Jay and Molly Banerjei, who are behind the Christian Music Festival. The organization says that the initiative “unites diverse voices and fosters a sense of belonging, enriching our nation’s identity and promoting inclusivity for all.”

Looking at Mississauga’s recent council motion that designates December as Christian Heritage Month, councillors have said its province under Premier Doug Ford should do the same.

Mississauga’s motion, which has been sent to Ford, was brought forth on October 30 by Councillor Brad Butt.

It reads that Christianity is among the “diverse faiths followed by Mississauga residents and one of the most followed religions in Canada and Mississauga. Christians have made valuable contributions to the cultural, social, religious, and humanitarian fabric of our city and have played an important role in shaping our diverse community.”

The Mississauga motion also makes a point that December is “marked by significant events and celebrations in the Christian calendar, commencing with the observance of Advent and culminating in the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, which is also known as Christmas.”

“Christian organizations and places of worship in Mississauga offer religious services, unique events, and initiatives that highlight a strong Christian heritage during the month of December,” and it’s “also widely associated with the tradition of gift giving and the gathering of family, friends, and people of all faiths, during the Christmas season,” its councillors wrote.

“Recognizing the month of December, which is a significant month in the Christian calendar, as Christian Heritage Month provides an opportunity for all residents to celebrate the history, traditions, and teachings of the Christian faith, promoting understanding and appreciation of the diverse religious and cultural heritage of our city.”

Canada is historically a nation founded on Christian ideals and principles. European settlers who came to Canada from France and then later from what is the modern-day United Kingdom were Christian and included missionaries who tried to spread the faith to the local Indigenous populations.

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to some historical records.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs have urged all Canadians to support a petition that calls on the federal government to proclaim December as “Christian Heritage Month.”

Last year, CPC MP Marilyn Gladu introduced a Private Member’s Bill C-369 that would designate December as “Christian Heritage Month,” saying this is only the “fair and right” thing to do.

The bill reads that “In the negotiations that brought about Confederation, Canada was originally named ‘Dominion of Canada,’ a name reportedly inspired by the passage in the Bible (King James Version) at Psalm 72:8, which says, ‘He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth.’”

The bill states that December in Canada marks “significant events and celebrations in the Christian calendar, from the beginning of Advent to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ; And whereas, according to Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census of Population, Christianity is the largest religion in Canada, with over half of Canadians identifying as Christian.”

