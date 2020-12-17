Over 275,000+ signatures on LifeSite petitions to protect the vote

December 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) -- Since the general election on November 3, LifeSiteNews has launched three petitions in support of protecting the vote.

Taken together, these petitions have been signed more than 275,000 times.

“Stand With President Trump to Protect the Vote” has garnered nearly 200,000 signatures.

“Dept of Justice: Do your job and audit election in swing states now!” has gained almost 50,000 signatures.

And, “STATES: Stop election certification while fraud investigations continue" has more than 30,000 signatures to-date.

“Citizens are clearly upset and angry about how allegations of fraud are being swept under the rug by the courts. They want to show their support for President (Donald) Trump, who is continuing to fight against electoral corruption,” said Scott Schittl, one of LifeSite’s petition coordinators. “They want the allegations to be investigated, for ballots and voting machines to be impounded and audited.”

In spite of the public outcry, however, many courts have refused to even hear the evidence of vote tampering, and the Department of Justice seems to be sitting on its hands, much like in waiting to reveal the two-year-old Hunter Biden investigation until after the election.

Nevertheless, the truth about the allegations of election fraud continues to mount.

On Wednesday, after the results of a forensic audit in Michigan were made public, we learned that Dominion voting machines are “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

With such evidence only now becoming available and with more than 1,000 sworn affidavits of citizens attesting to what they believe to be voter fraud, both the President’s legal team and lawyer Sidney Powell are vigorously pursuing cases before lower courts and the Supreme Court.

And significantly, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe must still report on whether or not his office found evidence of foreign interference in the election.

If Ratcliffe reports that foreign interference did play a role in the election outcome, that could trigger an Executive Order giving President Trump emergency powers that he could use to appoint a special prosecutor to thoroughly investigate the evidence of election fraud, both foreign and domestic.

So there are still several avenues for the truth about the election to come out.

If you have not already had an opportunity to sign our active petitions to protect the vote, we encourage you to do so now.

Stand With President Trump to Protect the Vote

Dept of Justice: Do your job and audit election in swing states now!

STATES: Stop election certification while fraud investigations continue

Help stop voter fraud: Project Veritas is accepting voter fraud tips here.