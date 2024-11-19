Over 40% of people euthanized in Ontario lived in poorest parts of the province: government data

Statistics from the Ontario Coroner’s Medical Assistance in Dying Death Review Committee show that citizens living in the poorest areas of the province are significantly overrepresented in euthanasia death figures.

According to the report, over 40 percent of those euthanized in Ontario live in the poorest parts of the province despite the fact that other reports say only 20 percent of the population lives in these regions, suggesting Ontario’s poorest are more likely to opt for euthanasia than the financially secure.

The report divides the cases into Track 1 euthanasia deaths (euthanasia given to those whose death is reasonably foreseeable) and Track 2 deaths (euthanasia given to those whose death is not reasonably foreseeable). 41% of Track 1 deaths and 48% of Track 2 deaths were of people living in Ontario’s poorest neighborhoods.

However, when accounting for “age and labour-force participation” as “measures of disadvantage,” the Death Review Committee report found that 57% of Track 2 requests came from the poorest in society, while 42% of Track 1 requests were from the same sector.

Interestingly, or perhaps alarmingly, this statistic is not found in other counties, as data from the Netherlands and Oregon found “death under the (Oregon Death with Dignity Act) was associated with having health insurance and with high educational status, both indirect indicators of affluence.”

A culture of death and eugenics

However, in Canada, poverty has become a driving factor among those who end their lives via MAiD. Indeed, the Death Review Committee report is only the latest document to confirm the growing number of Canadians choosing to end their lives, at least in part, because they are poor.

First introduced in 2016, MAiD was initially only available to those who were terminally ill. However, in 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government expanded the deadly practice to be available to those who are not at risk of death but who suffer from chronic illness.

Now, Trudeau’s euthanasia regime has apparently created a culture of death and eugenics in Canada as poor or suffering Canadians increasingly feel that their lives are worthless, and they are a burden to society.

In one case, a Nova Scotia grandmother revealed that doctors repeatedly offered her euthanasia while she underwent cancer treatment, making her feel as though she was “better off dead.”

“I felt like a problem that needed to be [gotten] rid of instead of a patient in need of treatment,” she said. “I don’t want to be asked if I want to die.”

Similarly, in May, LifeSiteNews reported on a Canadian man who felt “completely traumatized” and violated that he was offered MAiD “multiple times” instead of getting the proper care he needed while in the hospital.

Additionally, last month, internal documents found that poverty and loneliness are two popular reasons Canadians are choosing euthanasia, which has left doctors feeling uneasy about the morality of the deadly practice.

Healthcare wait times have ballooned nationwide under the Trudeau government, with the average wait hitting an all-time high of 27.7 weeks.

While access to real care continues to be limited, Trudeau and his government have instead worked to expand MAiD thirteen-fold since it was legalized, making it the fastest growing euthanasia program in the world.

The most recent reports show that MAiD is the sixth highest cause of death in Canada. However, it was not listed as such in Statistics Canada’s top 10 leading causes of death from 2019 to 2022.

When asked why MAiD was left off the list, the agency said that it records the illnesses that led Canadians to choose to end their lives via euthanasia, not the actual cause of death, as the primary cause of death.

According to Health Canada, in 2022, 13,241 Canadians died by MAiD lethal injections. This accounts for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country for that year, a 31.2 percent increase from 2021.

