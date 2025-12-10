Over 40 percent of Netflix’s children’s shows contain LGBTQ content: report

A new analysis found that 41 percent of Netflix TV shows for children portray homosexual relationships, ‘transgender’ and ‘non-binary’ characters, and other ‘queer’ themes.

A whopping 41 percent of both G-rated and TV-Y7-rated television series on Netflix contain content positively portraying homosexual relationships or transgenderism, Concerned Women for America (CWA) found in a recent analysis. This content was most often “explicit,” that is, featuring characters “clearly identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, or nonbinary.”

A lesser but significant portion of the shows portrayed LGBTQ-identified non-primary or “queer-coded” characters.

The content highlighted the even more disturbing fact that the creators of this LGBT content view children’s shows as “a tool for cultural transformation, not merely a reflection of existing norms,” as shown by public admissions. For example, Disney Television Animation executive producer Latoya Raveneau has spoken of her “not-at-all-secret” homosexual agenda in TV storytelling.

The report’s findings suggest that LGBT-themed kids’ programming is indeed an “active driver” of changing LGBT norms and identification.

In 2019, Netflix “doubled” its number of “queer” characters. LGBT themes then “accelerated dramatically” after 2021, according to the report.

​​In 2021, 42 percent of children’s programming introduced that year on Netflix contained LGBT themes. In 2023, that shot up to 60 percent for programs rated appropriate for children.

Remarkably, the spike in the percentage of Gen Z children that identify as LGBTQ “mirror[ed] the surge in LGBTQ content in children’s media — particularly on Netflix— that came online during Gen Z’s formative years,” the report observed.

While less than 10 percent of the general population identifies as LGBTQ, the numbers for Gen Z shot up from about 11 percent in 2017 to over 20 percent in 2023.

The report proposed the possibility of a “closed feedback loop” in which the LGBTQ-identified children shape the programs, which in turn reinforce their identity.

However, the causal chain isn’t entirely clear. “Children are highly mimetic creatures. What they repeatedly encounter becomes normalized, then internalized,” noted the report, adding that while rising LGBTQ identification has not been explained by a single factor, “media exposure is a well-documented variable in shaping norms, identity exploration, and worldview formation.”

If even adults are impressionable and influenced by the media they consume, how much more are children? TV executives have credited programs like “Will & Grace” with changing Americans’ attitudes towards homosexuality, Ben Shapiro attested in his book Primetime Propaganda.

Netflix children’s content with LGBTQ-identified characters or LGBT themes has included Baby-Sitters Club, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Nimona, First Kill, CoComelon Lane, Anne with an E, and Ridley Jones, a series aimed at preschoolers that features “two dads” and a “non-binary” character.

